View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE RAW Report – 4/10 Share this article: 0 votes Tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of WWE RAW opens with the normal video package.

We’re live from Long Island with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s “Shakeup” when John Cena’s music hits and we go to the ring.

The Miz and Maryse come out dressed as John Cena and Nikki Bella instead. They hit the ring. Miz and Maryse mock Cena and Nikki, and their WrestleMania 33 engagement. Miz says last time we saw them they were going to Hollywood. Maryse says Hollywood didn’t want them. Miz goes on and is interrupted by the music as WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose makes his way out. Ambrose is now a part of RAW, according to Cole. Ambrose plays like this is the real Cena and Nikki, taking shots at Miz and Maryse. Miz feels like he has to reveal their real identities but Ambrose responds with a Dirty Deeds. Ambrose’s music hits and he makes his exit. Still to come, Roman Reigns and The Revival. We go to commercial. Back from the break and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is on the phone when Sami Zayn walks in. Sami mentions how people have told him he should go to SmackDown. The RAW General Manager confirms that SmackDown has a lot of interest in Sami. Sami wants to know more. The Miz and Maryse walk in and they’re not happy about what just happened. Sami and Miz have words. Angle books a match between the two. The New Day vs. The Revival We go to the ring and out comes The New Day as JoJo does the introductions. Kofi Kingston is not here due to the ankle injury that was announced earlier. Big E and Xavier Woods have a blow-up doll dressed as Kofi. They cut promos on The Revival and call the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions to the ring. The music interrupts and out comes Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Woods starts off with a big kick to Wilder. Woods takes it to the corner and splashes him before tagging in Big E. They double team Dash and Big E covers for a 2 count. Big E keeps Dash down before Woods tags in for more double teaming and another pin attempt. Dawson tries to interfere, which distracts the referee and allows Dash to slam Woods by his hair. Dash turns it around and in comes Dawson as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Dawson has Woods down. Woods fights up and reaches for a tag but Dawson stops him with a backdrop. Dawson with a 2 count. Dash comes back in and keeps up the attack. Dash avoids a roll up and tags in Dawson. Woods counters Dawson and drops him with a forearm. Big E rallies for Woods now. Big E finally gets the hot tag as Dash comes in. Big E unloads and hits three belly-to-belly suplexes. Big E dances over Dash before running the ropes and hitting the big splash. Big E stops Dawson from coming in but Dash takes advantage. Big E fights them off again but Dash rolls him up for a close 2 count. Dawson tags in for the double team but Big E runs through them. Woods tags in and kicks Dash in the head. Big E tosses Dawson into the turnbuckles. Woods goes to the top for an elbow drop on Dawson but Dawson is too far away and Woods barely connects. Dawson kicks out at 2. Dawson tags in Dash but Woods knocks him out of the ring. Woods elbows Dawson. Big E comes in for the Midnight Hour but Dash makes the save and shoves Big E into the corner as Woods comes off the top but gets caught in a Shatter Machine for the win. Winners: The Revival After the match, Dash and Dawson stand tall in the ring before making their exit. Big E checks on Woods. Still to come, the fate of Seth Rollins. Back to commercial. Back from the break and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is backstage when Charly Caruso walks up and asks about Austin Aries earning another title shot. Neville says he’s already proved Aries isn’t on the Neville level. He goes on and TJ Perkins walks up, threatening to make Neville eat his words. Neville says Perkins will never get another shot and can’t take his title. Neville tells Perkins to look what he’s become. He was the first Cruiserweight Champion but now he’s a joke. Neville tells Perkins he’s been overlooked since the inception of 205 Live, his opportunities are given to people like Aries. Neville says he’s the only one around here that has respect for Perkins. Aries walks up and says even he with his sunglasses on can see that Neville is lying through his teeth to TJ. Neville ends up leaving and Aries asks TJ if he’s going to buy what Neville was selling. TJ just looks at Aries and walks off. Cole says they will face each other later tonight. We go to the ring and Curt Hawkins has a mic. He’s now on the RAW brand. Hawkins tell us to face the facts – he’s back on Monday Night RAW. Hawkins wants to celebrate. He asks where the welcome wagon is. The music hits and out comes Big Show. Show enters the ring and stares at Hawkins before laying him out with a knockout punch. Show makes his exit and we go to replays with the newest RAW Superstar knocked out. Still to come, Cole will talk with Roman Reigns. Back to commercial. Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins Back from the break and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is on commentary as Austin Aries makes his way out. Cole confirms Aries vs. Neville for the Payback pay-per-view. TJ Perkins is out next. Back and forth to start the match. Perkins takes control and stops a comeback. They run the ropes, Aries hits a cartwheel and looks to make a comeback. Aries with a dropkick. Aries kicks his feet up in the corner and taunts Perkins now. Aries dabs and mocks Perkins. They go at it again. Aries with a running uppercut in the corner. Aries goes to the second rope with an elbow to the back of the neck for another 2 count. More back and forth. Aries hits a neckbreaker from the second rope to send Perkins to the floor. Aries goes to the top and looks out at Neville before leaping out onto Perkins. Aries stands on the barrier and taunts Neville again. Aries gets up from commentary and stares at Aries from the ramp. Aries challenges him to bring it. Aries makes it back in before he’s counted out. Perkins takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Aries up for the win. Winner: TJ Perkins After the match, Aries can’t believe it as Perkins celebrates at ringside. Aries and Neville have words. Aries challenges Neville to come to the ring. Perkins comes from behind and lays Aries out. Perkins ends up dropping Aries in the middle of the ring with a Detonation kick as fans boo. A “you still suck” chant starts. Perkins goes to ringside and looks at Neville on the ramp. Cole wonders if Perkins just realized he got played by Neville. We go to replays. Aries recovers and he’s not happy. Perkins looks back at Aries. We see Seth Rollins backstage with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins to a pop. Rollins says it feels good to be out here with the crowd because he didn’t know if he would ever be able to come back out after the match with Triple H at WrestleMania 33. Rollins talks about how beat up he was the morning after WrestleMania but mentally and physically he was at peace. Rollins says he left it in the ring at WrestleMania but more importantly, he did it, we did it. Rollins thanks the fans, from the bottom of his heart, for giving him a second chance and always having his back. Rollins promises WrestleMania wasn’t the finish line. He says we’re just now getting started on RAW. He has things he wants to do and scores to settle, like with Samoa Joe. He also has goals, like getting his hands on the WWE Universal Title. Rollins says based on things that happened at WrestleMania, he may not get those chances. He shows us video of Stephanie McMahon going through the table at WrestleMania. A “thank you Seth” chant starts. Rollins jokes that he probably won’t be named Employee of the Month. He talks about how Stephanie will eventually recovery and every time she sees his face she will be reminded of her failure and of Triple H’s loss. Rollins wonders if he should go to SmackDown but a “no!” chant starts. Rollins says he took the easy way out before but he will not do it again because that’s not who he is. Rollins says if Stephanie wants to send him to SmackDown she better have an army backstage because he’s not leaving RAW without a fight. Rollins drops the mic but the music hits and out comes Kurt Angle as the “you suck!” chants start. Angle says he’s going to be straight up – it’s true, Stephanie made it clear she wants Rollins gone. Angle says if they would have had this talk before WrestleMania, Rollins would be gone. But he saw something impressive in Rollins at WrestleMania – he was the one-legged man who won an ass-kicking contest. Angle isn’t here to play politics. His agenda is to put on the best show he can and his show has Seth freakin’ Rollins. Angle says Stephanie is entitled to her own opinion but as long as Angle is GM, Rollins has a home here on RAW. It’s true, it’s damn true. They shake hands and Angle leaves as his music plays. Samoa Joe comes from behind and attacks Rollins out of nowhere. Angle is back in the ring. Rollins ends up fighting back and turning it around with a superkick. Joe looks on from outside of the ring. Angle is between Rollins and the ropes. Rollins tells Joe to bring it. Fans boo as Joe backs up the ramp. Rollins’ music hits. Charly is backstage with WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. She asks how the “Shakeup” might affect him. Owens says they can shake things up all they want but the cream always rises to the top, like he did at WrestleMania when he beat Chris Jericho. Owens tells Charly to go ask Jericho how the “Shakeup” might affect him because he thinks Jericho would love to go to SmackDown and get away from Owens. Owens says Charly can’t go ask Jericho anything because he’s at home recovering from last week’s powerbomb. Owens says he’s the US Champion, which makes him the face of America and the #1 champion on RAW. Charly asks about WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Owens says Ambrose can run around with the title all he wants as long as he remembers his place and understands Owens is the man here. If he doesn’t, Owens will beat the hell out of him and prove to him that he is the premier champion and this is The Kevin Owens Show. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax We go to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. We see video of what led to this match on last week’s RAW. Charlotte enters the ring as we go back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Nia Jax. They lock up to start. Nia drops Charlotte first. Nia keeps control but Charlotte comes back with kicks. Charlotte bounces off the ropes but Nia squashes her. Charlotte fights back with kicks again. She hits a neckbreaker and a chop but Nia is still standing. Nia scoops Charlotte for a neckbreaker. Nia with an elbow drop to the spine now. And another. Nia with a 2 count. Nia with a modified Cobra Clutch now. Charlotte gets out and looks to make another comeback but Nia is still in it. Charlotte fights her way in from the apron and tries to roll Nia up but Nia picks her up by her neck and scoops her onto her shoulder. Charlotte slides out and chops her knee. Charlotte hits Natural Selection for a 2 count. Charlotte keeps control and sends Nia into the ring post. Charlotte goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor, sending Nia into the barrier. Fans chant “holy shit” as we get a replay. They come back in and Nia counters the Figure Four to send Charlotte into the corner. Nia gets up and splashes Charlotte in the corner. Nia with a Samoan Drop for the win. Winner: Nia Jax After the match, Nia stands tall and has her arm raised as her music plays. Nia makes her exit. Finn Balor will be in action tonight. Cole leads us to a video package on Balor. Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal Back from the break and Jinder Mahal waits in the ring for his opponent. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor to a big pop. The bell rings and Mahal takes it to the corner. Balor comes out fighting. Jinder goes for the knee. Balor counters an early pin attempt and nails a dropkick. Jinder turns it back around and keeps Balor grounded now. Mahal nails a huge right forearm and drops Balor. Mahal keeps control until Balor nails an overhead kick. Balor keeps control and hits a Slingblade. Balor dropkicks Jinder into the corner. Balor goes to the top for the Coup de Grace. He nails it and covers for the pin. Winner: Finn Balor After the match, Balor stands tall as his music hits. The lights go out and Bray Wyatt appears on the big screen. He announces that RAW is his new home. Wyatt announces that the House of Horrors match against WWE Champion Randy Orton will take place at Payback. Wyatt tells Balor to watch himself because he will certainly be watching Balor. Wyatt raises the lantern and tells RAW he’s here. He blows it out and we go to commercial. Sami Zayn vs. The Miz Back from the break and out first comes The Miz and Maryse. Sami Zayn is out next. They go at it after the bell. Miz ends up on the floor. Sami runs the ropes to jump out but Miz puts Maryse in front of them and Sami slams on brakes. We go to commercial. More back and forth after the break. Miz with an inverted DDT for a 2 count. Miz mocks Sami and takes him to the top for a superplex. Sami fights back and knocks Miz to the mat as the “ole!” chants pick up. Sami comes off the top but has to roll through. Miz goes for the knee and nails a DDT for a close 2 count. Miz mocks Daniel Bryan and does his signature kicks. Sami ducks the roundhouse kick and nails a Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count. Sami readies for a Helluva Kick but Maryse pulls her husband to safety. Fans boo. Sami chases Miz back into the ring. Maryse holds Sami’s leg as the referee is distracted. Miz tries to take advantage of the distraction and goes for a Skull Crushing Finale but Sami counters with a roll-up and the win. Winner: Sami Zayn After the match, Miz isn’t happy as we go to replays. Miz rants about it being a 2 count while Sami celebrates on the ramp. Still to come, Cole will sit down with Roman Reigns. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Owens vs. Ambrose has been announced for tonight. We go backstage to a sitdown interview with Michael Cole talking to Roman Reigns. We hear fans in the arena chanting “Roman sucks” and booing Reigns. Reigns talks about how he beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and how this is his yard now. Reigns suddenly jumps up as Braun Strowman enters and attacks him. Braun destroys Reigns and threatens referees when they approach. We hear fans chanting “thank you Strowman” now. Braun continues beating Reigns around the backstage area. Braun scoops Reigns and slams him on top of a production case. Braun gets behind another case on wheels and runs it into Reigns up against the wall. Referees and security call for help as Braun walks off. A stretcher is wheeled over by paramedics as we get a replay of what just happened. Reigns is loaded on the stretcher as a “you deserve it” chant starts up. We get another replay and come back to Reigns being strapped down on the stretcher. Braun runs up and pushes the stretcher off the loading dock. Braun walks through the backstage area and tips over another case before he walks off. The camera goes back to the stretcher tipped over, still with Reigns strapped into it. A referee calls for more help as they wonder where the paramedics went. They come back over and tend to Reigns as we go to a third replay. We see Reigns being loaded into an ambulance now. Braun runs over and says he’s not finished with Reigns as fans in the arena pop. Braun beats on Reigns in the back of the ambulance. Braun goes outside of the ambulance and actually tips it over onto its side with his bare hands. We go to commercial. Back from the break and we see what just happened to Reigns. We go backstage again as paramedics are loading Reigns into another ambulance. The sirens go off as the ambulance rides away with Reigns in the back. We go back to the announcers and hear fans singing “Goodbye” to reigns. Cole says a WWE reporter is headed to the hospital to provide an update. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Primo and Epico vs. Cesaro, Sheamus, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy We go to the ring and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are wrapping up their entrance. The Shining Stars are already out. #1 contenders Cesaro and Sheamus are out first for their team. Cesaro is also wearing a kilt tonight. We hear some “delete!” chants start as the music hits and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys to a pop. The Hardys are finishing their entrance when former WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson appears on the stage with his guitar. Matt starts off with Primo and they go at it. Jeff tags in for a quick double team. Cesaro comes in next. Anderson tags in for his team. Cesaro whips him into a double team from Sheamus. Sheamus covers for a 2 count. Sheamus works over Anderson before Cesaro comes back in for more double teaming. Cesaro with a crossbody for a 2 count on Anderson. Gallows pulls Anderson to safety and Cesaro stands tall as we go back to commercial. Back from the break and the heels have Cesaro in their corner. Gallows slams Cesaro for a 2 count as Sheamus breaks it up. Primo comes in with a Backstabber for Sheamus. Matt ends up getting the tag as fans chant “Delete!” at him. Matt goes to work on Epico and unloads. He nails a Side Effect on Primo. Jeff comes in to take out Epico and send him to the floor. Gallows and Anderson get sent to the floor. Jeff runs the ropes for Poetry In Motion on Gallows, Anderson and Epico. Matt nails a Twist of Fate on Primo. Jeff tags in and nails the Swanton Bomb for the win. Winners: Cesaro, Sheamus and The Hardys After the match, The Hardys stand tall and have their arms raised with their Payback opponents. The two teams shake hands before we go to replays. The two teams celebrate as Matt goes ringside to greet fans. We go backstage to Emma and Dana Brooke. Emma goes to leave and tells Dana to follow. Dana tells her to hold up. Emma says Dana was her protege before Charlotte. Emma takes credit for Dana being on RAW. Emma says Charlotte recently dumped her and now she’s here to pick up the pieces. Dana says all that happened last year and while Emma was having her Emmalina identity crisis, the entire division has gotten better… including Dana. Dana says she may not the best but she’s paying dues and improving, and proving she can stand on her own two feet. Dana says she’s no longer going with Emma or anyone else. She walks off and Emma laughs at her. We see RAW Women’s Champion Bayley walking backstage. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Sasha Banks. Cole says we were expecting RAW Women’s Champion Bayley but got The Boss instead. Sasha takes the mic and says she has some unfinished business but first she wants the fans to help her introduce your girl and her best friend, Bayley. The music hits and out comes the RAW Women’s Champion. Bayley thanks Sasha for the introduction. She then thanks the fans for always being there. She says the 12 year old her would not have had her WrestleMania moment if it weren’t for the fans. There appears to be a mixed reaction. She thanks fans for believing in her. Sasha says WrestleMania didn’t go as she planned but she wanted to come out and congratulate Bayley on the biggest moment of her career. But that moment is over. Sasha is out here to ask for the WWE… the music interrupts and out comes Alexa Bliss. She is now on RAW. Bliss gets a pop as she marches to the ring. She knocks Sasha and Bayley for their nauseating exchange. Bliss says she’s the only one here that deserves recognition for putting an end to the sideshow between Sasha and Bayley. Bliss reminds us she’s a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and announces that she’s come to RAW. She’s excited to put the SmackDown drama behind her and do what she does best – win and dominate. The music interrupts Bliss as Mickie James makes her way out. She is also joining the red brand. Mickie announces she’s back and cuts a promo on everyone in the ring. She makes it to ringside but Nia Jax comes from behind and floors her. Nia enters the ring. Bliss pushes Sasha into Nia. Sasha gets dumped to the floor. Bayley ends up taking a Samoan Drop from Nia. Bliss retreats. Nia stands over Bayley with the title and says this is hers. Nia drops the title over Bayley and leaves as her music hits. We see Mickie and Sasha laid out at ringside. Nia stops at Bliss on the ramp and stares her down before marching to the back. Bliss laughs at Bayley in the ring. We see Ambrose and Owens backstage warming up for our champion vs. champion main event. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we get another replay of what Strowman did to Reigns earlier. Cole says the preliminary report from the hospital says Reigns has cracked ribs, internal injuries and possible separated shoulder. Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens for tonight’s champion vs. champion main event. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is out next for his return to the RAW ring. The bell rings and they go at it. Owens takes Ambrose to the corner and unloads but wastes some time and Ambrose turns it around. Owens blocks an early Dirty Deeds attempt and rolls to the floor. Ambrose follows and Owens beats on him. Ambrose counters and whips Owens into the barrier twice. Ambrose with a right to the mouth before bringing it back into the ring. Owens rolls right back out. Ambrose launches himself over the top and takes Owens out. Ambrose stands tall as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Owens is in control. Ambrose turns it around and goes for the corner bulldog but it’s blocked. Owens causes Ambrose to hit the ring post. Owens with a knee and a 2 count. Owens keeps Ambrose grounded with a headlock now. Owens ends up sending Ambrose out to the floor. Owens follows and scoops Ambrose into a fireman’s carry. Owens launches Ambrose ribs-first into the ring post. The referee counts as Ambrose recovers. Ambrose makes it back in just in time. Owens drops him over his knee for a 2 count. Ambrose gets his knees up when Owens goes for the splash. Ambrose sends Owens to the floor. Ambrose nails a suicide dive but ends up over the barrier with the fans for a pop. They bring it back into the ring. Owens blocks Dirty Deeds. Ambrose unloads with forearms. Ambrose runs over Owens with shoulders. Ambrose with a swinging neckbreaker. Owens blocks the bulldog again. Owens sends Ambrose into the corner but misses the cannonball as Ambrose boots him in the face. Ambrose crotches Owens over the top rope. Ambrose goes to the second rope and nails a big clothesline for a 2 count. Owens retreats to the floor when Ambrose goes to the top. Ambrose stands up on the top anyway and nails a big elbow drop to the floor. The referee counts as we get a replay and both are down on the outside. Ambrose brings Owens back into the ring. Ambrose comes off the top but Owens kicks him in the ribs. Owens with a big sitout slam for a close 2 count. Ambrose counters the pop-up powerbomb. Dirty Deeds is also countered. Owens blocks the big clothesline and nails a superkick. More back and forth between the two. Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds for the win. Winner: Dean Ambrose After the match, Ambrose celebrates as Owens recovers. The music hits and out comes Chris Jericho. Ambrose leaves the ring. Owens isn’t happy as he pulls himself up. Jericho hits the ring and meets Owens with a Codebreaker. Fans chant for Jericho as he stands over Owens and his music plays. RAW goes off the air with Jericho standing tall. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More Related Share this article: Post navigation Comment on this Article/Post Search for: Search







