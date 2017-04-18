Site Related Log in Feed this news on your website Register

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE SmackDown Report 4/18 Share this article: 0 votes Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a graphic in memory of Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i. The former WWE Tag Team Champion passed away at the age of 47 on Monday.

We get a video package looking at last week’s “Superstar Shakeup” episode.

We go right to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by JBL and Byron Saxton. Charlotte takes the mic and says The Queen arrived to SmackDown 7 days ago. 7 days and she’s already lost her patience. Charlotte asks what’s taking so long, did Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan go on vacation? She hopes they have had fun because they’re about to feel the fury of a scorned queen. She asks why she hasn’t been given a SmackDown Women’s Title shot yet. Charlotte says she’s only going to ask one more time… what is taking so long? The music hits and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. Naomi reminds Charlotte where she’s at. She goes on and says she’s been watching Charlotte for a long time. She hates to see Charlotte begging like this. Naomi is going to give Charlotte what she wants because she’s never scared. Naomi lays the title down and says they’re going to do this right here, right now… Naomi decks Charlotte in the face and tackles her. Charlotte goes to the floor as a referee runs down. She goes back to the apron talking trash but Naomi knocks her to the floor. The music hits and out comes the SmackDown Commissioner. Shane gets a pop from the crowd and says we’re going to see these two fight tonight. Shane says this is SmackDown and Superstars have to earn their shots, despite their resume and pedigree. Shane says if she can beat Naomi tonight, she will become the #1 contender and get a title shot next week. Shane wishes them both the best of luck. His music hits and Charlotte looks on. Charlotte goes back in the ring and unloads on Naomi. Charlotte dumps Naomi to the floor and stands tall with the title. Naomi comes back in and sends Charlotte to the floor. Naomi raises her title as her music hits. Still to come, a Six-Pack Challenge to crown a new #1 contender with Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Natalya is in Shane’s office. She’s not happy with Charlotte receiving special treatment. No one deserves a shot but her. Shane says she had one at WrestleMania 33 but if she wants a singles shot all she has to do is ask for one. They go on and in comes Carmella with James Ellsworth. She agrees about Charlotte and no one deserves to be the face of the division but her. Tamina Snuka is in next. She wants to know about her title shot. They all argue. Natalya says management has their own plans but she has one of her own. She walks off with Carmella and Tamina to explain. Six-Pack Challenge to Crown a New #1 Contender: Dolph Ziggler vs. Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper vs. Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Sami Zayn We go to the ring and out first comes Dolph Ziggler followed by Erick Rowan. Jinder Mahal is out next. Mojo Rawley is out next followed by Luke Harper. Sami Zayn is out last to a pop. The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Sami works Harper over int he corner. Jinder takes Mojo to a corner. Rowan drops Ziggler. Jinder sends Mojo to the floor and follows. The ring empties and Harper goes at it with Ziggler. Harper gets the upperhand and covers for a 2 count. Rowan comes in and nails Harper. Harper keeps control and hits a senton for a 2 count. Sami comes in but Harper drops him for a 2 count. We go to commercial with bodies everywhere. Back from the break and Mojo nails a superplex on Ziggler. They both roll out of the ring. Harper with a superplex to Rowan next. They also roll out. Sami brings Jinder to the mat with a sunset flip powerbomb. Jinder kicks out at 2. Ziggler and Sami trade finishers. Sami runs into a superkick. Harper eats a superkick but clotheslines Ziggler for 2 as Rowan breaks it up. Rowan slams Harper with a powerbomb. Mahal with a 2 count on Rowan. Mahal and Rowan collide with clotheslines. Rowan rolls to the floor. Mojo comes in and sends Jinder to the floor. Sami comes in and dumps Mojo to the floor. Harper sends Sami to the floor. Harper runs the ropes and nails a big dive to Jinder. Harper runs the ropes again and nails a dive to Mojo and Sami for a pop. Ziggler dropkicks Harper off the apron. Rowan floors Ziggler in the ring for a 2 count. Rowan powerbombs Ziggler to everyone else on the outside. Rowan brings Sami back in and covers for a 2 count. Rowan sends Sami back to the floor. We go to commercial with as Harper rolls back in to Rowan. Back from the break and Ziggler is in the ring with Mojo. Mojo drops Ziggler with shoulders and then a splash in the corner. Ziggler looks to turn it around but Mojo catches a crossbody. Mojo drives Ziggler to the mat and knocks Rowan off the apron. Mojo with more shots to Ziggler in the corner now. Mojo with the big running right hand in the corner. Jinder runs in and sends Mojo to the floor. He tries to steal the pin on Ziggler but Sami runs in and breaks it up. Sami goes at it with Jinder now. Jinder with a knee to the face. Rowan runs in and slams Jinder but Harper breaks the pin at 2. Rowan decks Harper and takes him to the top. Harper fights back. Ziggler pushes Rowan into Harper. Ziggler with a Zig Zag on Rowan for a 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Ziggler dropkicks Harper. Harper catches Ziggler in a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Jinder pulls Harper to the floor and sends him into the steel steps. Sami sends Jinder into the ring post as he charges in the corner. Sami runs the ropes and leaps out onto Harper. Sami goes to the apron but Rowan grabs his leg. Mojo floors Rowan on the outside. Sami hits the springboard moonsault to Mojo on the floor. Sami and Jinder go at it in the ring now. Sami with the exploder into the corner. Sami goes for a Helluva Kick but two guys in white coats, The Bollywood Boyz, grab his leg. Jinder takes advantage of the distraction and drops Sami for the pin. Winner and New #1 Contender: Jinder Mahal After the match, Jinder celebrates as we go to replays. Renee Young interviews Jinder in the ring after the match but the boos start up. Mahal wonders if fans boo him because he’s not American, or because of his family’s wealth, his higher education or the fact he speaks two languages. Mahal says Americans don’t accept diversity but we will have no choice but to accept Jinder Mahal as our next WWE Champion. Jinder’s music hits but out comes WWE Champion Randy Orton to interrupt. Orton supposes Jinder should be congratulated. Jinder has won the jackpot but his prize won’t be the WWE Title. Fans chant RKO as Orton enters the ring now. He says the only prize Jinder has won is a RKO from yours truly. Before he puts his hands on Jinder, he has another thorn in his side – Bray Wyatt. Orton doesn’t know exactly what a “House of Horrors” match is but if it’s like the last house, Orton will burn it down too. The graphic flashes and Bray appears on the big screen. He wants Orton to feel his pain. Wyatt hypes the “Horrors” match and says Orton may walk in as The Viper but he promises Orton will never walk out, never. Wyatt tells Orton to run. He disappears. Still to come, Naomi vs. Charlotte. Also, an in-depth look at Shinsuke Nakamura. Back to commercial. The announcers lead us to a video package on Shinsuke Nakamura. Renee Young is backstage with AJ Styles. She asks who he would rather face now that he’s the new #1 contender – WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens or his Payback opponent Chris Jericho. Baron Corbin walks up to interrupt. He insults Styles and they have words, apparently leading to a match later on. Charlotte Flair is backstage walking. She walks up on Tamina, Natalya, Carmella and Ellsworth. They just want to welcome her to SmackDown. They try to intimidate Flair as she heads to the ring. They aired a promo for The New Day earlier. They are bringing the power of positivity soon. Charlotte vs. Naomi Back from the break and out first comes Charlotte Flair. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi is out next for this non-title match. Charlotte earns a title shot for next week if she wins this match. Charlotte takes control early on and gets a 1 count. Charlotte keeps control and takes Naomi to the mat to keep her grounded. Naomi tries to make a comeback but Charlotte cuts her off. Charlotte uses her legs to toss Naomi around now. Charlotte tosses Naomi across the ring. Naomi comes from behind while Charlotte is showing off. Naomi with a 2 count. Charlotte turns it right back around and takes Naomi down with a headlock. Naomi fights back and nails a leg drop for a 2 count. Charlotte jumps up and chops Naomi. Naomi with a kick. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Naomi unloads with her fury of kicks. A kick to the face drops Charlotte for a 2 count. Naomi talks trash and goes for a hurricanrana but Charlotte fights her. They both tumble over the top rope and are down as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Charlotte is still in control for another pin attempt. Naomi finally makes a comeback but Charlotte counters and drops her on her neck for a close 2 count. Naomi comes back again and gets a 2 count. Naomi unloads with strikes and kicks. Naomi with the hurricanrana and a clothesline. Naomi barely hits the stunner. More back and forth. Naomi kicks Charlotte in the head and goes to the top. Naomi with a crossbody for a 2 count. Naomi scoops Charlotte on her shoulders but it’s countered. Charlotte blocks a kick and nails Naomi. Charlotte blocks the Rear View and hits Natural Selection for the win and the title shot next week. Winner and New #1 Contender: Charlotte Flair After the match, Charlotte stands tall and has her arm raised as we go to replays. Still to come, Styles vs. Corbin. We see American Alpha walking backstage. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we see the guys from Team Ninja Warrior at ringside. Charlotte is backstage walking when she sees Carmella, Ellsworth, Tamina and Natalya staring at her. She stops and stares before walking off. The Shining Stars vs. American Alpha Back to the ring and Primo waits with Epico as we get a look at what happened during last week’s SmackDown Tag Team Title match. Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are out next. Primo starts off with Gable but Gable ducks and goes to work. Jordan tags in for a bit of double teaming. Primo fights back but Jordan lifts him high and drops him for a 2 count. Gable tags back in for more double teaming. Gable with a suplex for a 2 count as Epico runs in and distracts the referee. Primo takes advantage and sends Gable into the ring post. Another cheap shot and some double teaming as Epico comes in now. Epico lifts Gable and drops him into a gutbuster. Epico keeps Gable grounded now. Gable turns things around on Epico. Jordan finally gets the tag and unloads on Epico. Jordan with a suplex and a big thrust in the corner for a 2 count as Primo makes the save. Gable sends Primo to the apron. Primo and Epico pull another cheap shot while the referee has his back turned, allowing Epico to get the pin on Jordan. Winners: The Shining Stars After the match, Primo and Epico hit the ramp as Jordan expresses his frustration. We get a look back at how Jinder Mahal became the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton earlier. Still to come, Kevin Owens issues the first-ever “Face of America” Open Challenge for his WWE United States Title. We get a vignette for Lana’s SmackDown debut, coming soon. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Tye Dillinger. She asks about fans connecting with him and he says he could explain but he has something that will explain 10 times better. He shows us a video package on his rise to the main roster. Tye says that is why they call him the Perfect Ten. “Face of America” Open Challenge: Gary Gandy vs. Kevin Owens Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens for the first-ever “Face of America” Open Challenge. A local wrestler Gary Gandy waits in the ring. Owens stops Greg Hamilton’s introduction and says he’s not good enough. Owens introduces himself and lets Gandy say his name. He gets a pop when he says he’s from Louisville. The bell rings and Owens wins in just over a minute with a big pop-up powerbomb. Winner: Kevin Owens After the match, Owens goes to ringside and takes the mic. He insults Americans and tells them to put the hot dogs down and listen. Owens says as long as he’s our United States Champion, he will remain the face of America. Owens says Chris Jericho won’t take that away from him, AJ Styles won’t take that away from him, no one will take that from him. Owens says now he’s going to give some much-needed Canadian insight to the main event because they sorely need it. Owens speaks in French and tosses the mic as his music hits. He joins the announcers for commentary. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles The music hits and out comes Baron Corbin as Owens takes a seat. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Austin Aries is backstage with a promo to hype his match against TJ Perkins on 205 Live tonight. Corbin waits in the ring as AJ Styles makes his way out to a pop. We get a look back at AJ becoming #1 contender to Owens last week. Back and forth and some stalling to start. AJ with several kicks. Corbin fires back with a right hand and sends AJ across the ring. They go in and out of the ring and tangle until Corbin drops AJ face first into the apron. We go to commercial with Corbin standing tall on the floor. Corbin sends AJ to the floor after the break. Corbin brings it back in after a minute and AJ fights back but Corbin shuts him down. Corbin runs into boots in the corner. AJ fights back again but Corbin jaws him. Corbin runs into the ring post as AJ moves. AJ hits a pele kick and looks to make a comeback. AJ scoops Corbin on his shoulders but Corbin counters. AJ chops Corbin down and comes rushing in with a forearm for a 2 count. More back and forth. Corbin spikes AJ over his knee for another 2 count. Corbin waits for AJ to get up but runs into a boot. AJ tries for the Calf Crusher and gets it. Corbin makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Corbin ends up catching AJ in a Deep Six for a 2 count. AJ turns it around on the floor with a forearm and a knee strike. AJ looks to go for a Styles Clash on the floor but Corbin sends him crashing into Owens. This leads to AJ running back into the ring while Corbin gets counted out after Styles sends him over the barrier with a forearm Winner by Count Out: AJ Styles After the match, AJ’s music hits as he has his arm raised. Owens is upset as we go to replays. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.







