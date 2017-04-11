WWE SmackDown Report – 4/11 Share this article: 0 votes We’re live from the TD Garden in Boston with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton for the final night of the “Superstar Shakeup” event.

We go right to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. He’s now on the SmackDown brand. Owens takes the mic and welcomes us to the new Kevin Owens Show. Owens says SmackDown just got a huge upgrade because he’s here now and he brought the United States Title with him. Owens gets some heat when mentioning he’s from Canada. He goes on about how Canada is better than the US. A “USA” chant breaks out. Owens talks about how he can beat anybody. He’s here for himself and is here to be the new face of America. The music interrupts and out comes Baron Corbin. Corbin doesn’t doubt Owens can beat most in the building but he can’t beat Corbin. Corbin enters the ring and knocks Owens for tucking his tail after the loss on RAW. Corbin wants a title shot but Owens says he doesn’t deserve it. The music hits and out comes Sami Zayn. He’s now on SmackDown. Owens says this can’t be happening. Corbin says no one cares that Sami is here. The music interrupts and out comes AJ Styles to a pop. Fans chant for AJ. He says this is not The Kevin Owens Show, this is SmackDown. AJ says this also isn’t about the underdog from the underground, no offense to Sami. AJ says this is about him. This is about SmackDown – the house that AJ Styles built. AJ says he’s still here. The music hits and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. He announces that the winner of Owens vs. Chris Jericho at WWE Payback will be joining SmackDown, which means the title won’t be defended on SmackDown until then. Tonight there will be a #1 contender match with Sami, Styles and Corbin with the winner getting a shot after Payback. Still to come, Shane McMahon addresses the state of the women’s division. We see WWE Champion Randy Orton walking backstage. We go to commercial. Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan Back from the break and Erick Rowan is in the ring with a new theme song. WWE Champion Randy Orton is out next for this non-title match. Back and forth to start. Orton takes Rowan to the corner and mounts him with right hands as fans count along. Rowan turns it around coming out of the corner. Rowan drops Orton and takes him to the top for a superplex. Orton fights back and headbutts Rowan to the mat. Orton comes down and blocks an attack. Orton catches Rowan in a powerslam. Orton starts stomping now. Orton waits for Rowan to get up but Rowan rolls to the floor. Orton follows and sends him into the steel steps. Orton follows Rowan back into the ring and catches him in the second rope draping DDT for a pop. Orton gets the crowd riled up and readies for the RKO. The Wyatt Family graphic flashes and we see Bray Wyatt on the big screen. The arena lights up with Wyatt’s fireflies. Wyatt taunts Orton and knows their paths will cross again very soon in the House of Horrors. Wyatt laughs. The lights come back up and Orton turns around to see Rowan outside of the ring. Orton goes after him but Rowan nails him with part of the steel steps for the disqualification. Winner by DQ: Randy Orton After the match, Rowan brings Orton into the ring and lays him out. Rowan stands tall as his music plays. Still to come, Sami vs. Corbin vs. AJ and a special look at all three competitors. Also, American Alpha get their rematch for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Back to commercial. SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: American Alpha vs. The Usos Back from the break and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos wait in the ring. Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are out next. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. Jordan starts off with Jey Uso and goes to work. Jordan tags in Gable. He drops Uso on his head and covers for a 2 count. Jimmy Uso tags in after Jey takes Gable to the corner. Jordan comes back in and they end up double teaming Jimmy before tossing him over the top rope. Alpha stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial. Back from the break and Jimmy drops Jordan with a kick to the mouth. The Usos make a tag and taunt Gable. Jordan sends Jimmy to the floor and counters Jey in the corner. Gable gets the tag and unloads on both Usos. Gable drops Jimmy with three big German suplexes. Gable with exploder suplexes for each opponent. Gable goes to the top and nails a moonsault for a close 2 count. Gable sends Jimmy to the floor. Gable ends up getting the submission on the ropes but Jey breaks it with a superkick from the floor. Jimmy takes advantage and goes to the top for the big splash but Gable gets his knees up. Gable with a 2 count. Jordan tags in and signals for Gable to go up. Uso misses an enziguri. Gable hits the big bulldog from the top and Jordan covers for a close 2 count as Jey breaks the pin. Gable gets sent to the floor. Jordan also gets dumped. The Usos go for dives but Alpha catches them and drops them on the floor with suplexes. Jordan rolls Uso back into the ring and hits the corner thrust. Gable tags in but gets superkicked. Gable dumps Jey to the apron. Gable rolls Jimmy up but didn’t see the tag. They double team Gable and Jey nails the big splash for the win. Winners: The Usos After the match, The Usos exit with their titles as the champions recover. The Shining Stars, wearing just jeans, appear out of nowhere and send Jordan into the ring post. Primo and Epico hit the ring and lay Gable out next as fans boo. They stand tall over Gable in the ring. Still to come, Shane McMahon will speak on the women’s division. Also, Jinder Mahal vs. Mojo Rawley. Back to commercial. Jinder Mahal vs. Mojo Rawley Back from the break and out comes Mojo Rawley. We see WrestleMania 33 celebrity Rob Gronkowski of the NFL’s New England Patriots in the crowd cheering on his friend Mojo. New SmackDown Superstar Jinder Mahal is out next. This match was made after Jinder challenged Mojo in a backstage segment posted online earlier this evening. The bell rings and they go at it. Fans chant “we want Gronk” as they go back and forth. Jinder takes control and slams Mojo for a 2 count. Jinder keeps Mojo grounded now. We see the Mojo’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy at ringside. Mojo makes a comeback and splashes Jinder in the corner. Mojo runs into a boot. Jinder drops Mojo into the top turnbuckle. Jinder plays to the crowd for some boos. Jinder goes to ringside and has words with Gronk now. Mojo comes to the floor and decks Jinder. He allows Gronk to splash his drink on Jinder for some WrestleMania revenge. Mojo brings it back into the ring and hits the big running shot in the corner for the pin. Winner: Mojo Rawley After the match, Mojo stands tall as Gronk cheers him on from the crowd. Mojo goes to ringside and jumps over the barrier into a group of Gronk and his friends. Mojo continues celebrating as we go to replays. Still to come, Shane McMahon addresses the women’s division. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon to a pop. Shane gives a shout out to Boston and talks about how nobody does it better than SmackDown. He gives the women’s division props and asks if we want to find out the newest members. He says some others also want to know. He calls the women of the division to the ring. Greg Hamilton introduces SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi first and out she comes. Natalya is out next followed by Carmella with James Ellsworth and then Becky Lynch. Ellsworth interrupts Shane and says Naomi is a horrible champion. He says the only reason people tune into SmackDown each week is to see Carmella. Naomi snatches the mic from Ellsworth and tells Carmella to get her side chick before she get chin-checked. They have words. Shane introduces the first new member of the SmackDown women’s division and out comes Tamina Snuka. Shane introduced her in a way that made it sound like Charlotte Flair was coming out. Tamina hits the ring and shakes Shane’s hand. Fans chant for Sasha Banks. Shane introduces what he says might be their greatest acquisition – Charlotte. She comes out wearing her peacock gear from WrestleMania 33. She makes her way out but we cut backstage to Sami Zayn warming up. Back to commercial. Back from the break and the announcers look at who just came to the blue brand. They also announce Sin Cara and Rusev for the roster. No mention of Lana coming over. Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger We go to the ring and Aiden English has a mic. He stands before us here by himself. He calls for a spotlight and starts singing but the music interrupts and out comes Tye Dillinger. Lots of back and forth for several minutes. The finish sees Dillinger hit the Tye Breaker for the win. Winner: Tye Dillinger After the match, Dillinger stands tall as the “ten” chants continue and we get replays. We get a video package looking at AJ Styles. Back from the break and we get a vignette for Lana coming to SmackDown. She’s dancing in a red dress. Coming soon, it says. We go to the ring and Dolph Ziggler is ranting on the “Superstar Shakeup” and talking about how he’s not going anywhere. Ziggler says he will continue to be the best in the business and goes on until the music interrupts. Out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a big pop. Nakamura hits the ring and fans chant his name. Ziggler asks if he can help Nakamura. He says he doesn’t know who Nakamura is and asks him who he thinks he is. Fans chant his name again. Fans end up singing Nakamura’s theme song next. Nakamura finally speaks and asks Ziggler if he wants to know who Nakamura is. He is Shinsuke Nakamura. Fans chant some more. Ziggler goes for a superkick but Nakamura catches it and drops him. Nakamura waits for a fight but Ziggler backs off and leaves the ring as fans boo. Nakamura poses as his music plays and fans sing along. Tom sends us to a video package for Baron Corbin. Back from the break and the announcers hype the “Shakeup” and lead us to a video that announces The New Day will be coming to the blue brand soon. We get a video package for Sami Zayn. #1 Contenders Match: Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles We go to the ring and out first comes Sami Zayn for tonight’s main event. The winner of this match earns a future shot at the winner of Chris Jericho vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at Payback. Baron Corbin is out next followed by AJ Styles. Back from the break and a heel TJ Perkins cuts a backstage promo to hype tonight’s 205 Live match against Jack Gallagher. We go to the ring and the bell rings for tonight’s main event. They size each other up and have words. Corbin strikes Sami first and goes to AJ. AJ and Sami end up double teaming Corbin. They go for a double suplex but Corbin counters and suplexes both of his opponents. Corbin keeps control and sends AJ to the floor. Sami unloads on Corbin but misses a kick from the ropes. Sami comes right back and sends Corbin flying with scissors. AJ assists Sami in sending Corbin to the floor. AJ and Sami stare each other down. They lock up and go at it. AJ sends Sami flying with a nice hurricanrana. AJ ends up on the floor. Sami runs the ropes for a dive but Corbin pulls Sami out and sends him to the ramp. Corbin also drops AJ on the floor. Sami charges but Corbin catches him. Sami counters and jumps up on the apron. Sami nails the moonsault on Corbin and AJ. Sami stands tall on the floor as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Corbin is in control. AJ tries to fight out of the corner but Corbin knees him back in. The referee warns Corbin and he tells him to shut up. Sami tries to make a comeback as well but Corbin catches him in a side-slam for a 2 count. Corbin goes on and drops AJ with a big boot for a 2 count. AJ makes another fight out of the corner but Corbin blocks him and drops him with a big shot. Sami comes from behind and finally takes Corbin down. Sami sends AJ over the top to the floor. Corbin charges but Sami catches him and hits the exploder into the turnbuckles. Sami waits for Corbin to get up but AJ runs in and stops the Helluva Kick. AJ drops Sami but Corbin floors AJ with a clothesline. All three Superstars are down as the referee checks on them. Corbin works over Sami but gets smacked in the face by AJ. Sami catches AJ in a Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count. Sami takes AJ to the top. Sami climbs up for a superplex but AJ fights him. Corbin runs over and gets Sami on his shoulders. AJ springboards at them with a Phenomenal Forearm but Sami counters and rolls Corbin up for 2. Corbin runs into Sami’s boot in the corner twice. Sami charges but Corbin nails a Deep Six for a 2 count as AJ breaks it. Corbin rocks AJ. Corbin charges in the corner but AJ moves and he hits the ring post. AJ with a kick from the apron. AJ springboards in again and nails the 450 on Corbin but Sami breaks the pin up. They all trade shots in and out of the corners for a few minutes. AJ drops Sami with a pele kick. AJ goes for a Styles Clash but Sami dumps him to the apron. Sami knocks Corbin off the opposite apron with a Helluva Kick. AJ springboards in and nails the Phenomenal Forearm on Sami for the win. Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE United States Title: AJ Styles After the match, AJ stands tall as we go to replays. SmackDown goes off the air with AJ celebrating. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. 