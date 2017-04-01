LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE NXT “TAKEOVER: ORLANDO” Share this article: 0 votes The WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” Kickoff pre-show opens live from a sold out Amway Center in Orlando with Charly Caruso. She’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and Sam Roberts. They hype tonight’s show and bill it as the most anticipated Takeover yet. Charly talks about the energy backstage. We see video of Ember Moon arriving earlier today. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT Champion Bobby Roode are also shown arriving earlier today. We go to Kayla Braxton outside of the arena with a bunch of excited fans. We see video of SAnitY attacking No Way Jose at WrestleMania 33 Axxess earlier today. Jose was taken away on a stretcher by paramedics. Nigel says he spoke with NXT General Manager William Regal earlier and Jose has not been cleared to compete. Roderick Strong, Ruby Riot and Tye Dillinger can either compete in a handicap match or find a partner. Nigel says they are looking for a partner right now.

We get hype for tonight’s NXT Tag Team Title match and plugs for the WWE Network before going to a break. We come back to a promo for Aleister Black’s debut vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas. Charly gives praise to the former Tommy End. Sam mentions knowing Black as Tommy End. Nigel talks about meeting Black back in 2005. Nigel knows he’s a very dangerous man. We get a promo for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match. We come back to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce on the panel. They crack jokes on Charly and talk about how they want Ember’s Eclipse banned. More antics from Billie and Peyton before they start in on Asuka. We get another break and come back to the final discussion for tonight’s show. They also plug the WrestleMania 33 card and the WWE Network. Charly leads us to a video package for tonight’s main event and that’s it for the pre-show.

WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” opens up from the Amway Center with Triple H in the ring under a spotlight. He says tonight is our night. Tonight we make history, determine our fate and show the world why we are NXT. And tonight, we are home. We cut to an opening video package.

We’re live with Tom Phillips, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring. SAnitY vs. Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger, Ruby Riot and Kassius Ohno SAnitY is out first with Eric Young, Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. The announcers talk about how No Way Jose has not been cleared due to the Axxess attack from SAnitY. Tye Dillinger is out first for his team. Ruby Riot is out next. They wait before heading to the ring. The music hits and out comes their partner, found at the last minute – Kassius Ohno. The babyfaces hit the ring and both teams brawl. Ohno sends Dain out. Things calm down and we get the bell as Cross and Ruby go at it to start. Nikki unloads but Ruby turns it around. Wolfe tags in. Ruby looks at him and tags in Ohno. Wolfe dances around until Ohno floors Wolfe with an elbow. Ohno goes at it with Wolfe and drops him with a 2 count. Ohno works Wolfe’s arm and goes for another pin attempt. Wolfe turns it around after a distraction. Young tags in and they double team Ohno. Wolfe ends up coming back in but he misses an elbow. Strong tags in and unloads on Wolfe. Strong knocks Young off the apron and goes back to work on Wolfe. Dain also gets knocked off. Strong slams Wolfe and then Young with a backbreaker. Strong keeps control of Young and Wolfe. Dain also eats a knee. The numbers catch up as Wolfe turns Strong inside out. Dain is in next. He keeps control of Strong before EY tags back in. Young comes off the second rope and covers for a 2 count. Wolfe tags back in for a bit of double teaming. SAnitY keeps control until Tye comes in and decks EY. Fans chant for Tye. EY goes back to work on Strong and then knocks Tye off the apron. Strong tries to fight back but Young cuts him off. Young knocks Ohno off the apron next. Strong looks to make a comeback with forearms but EY drives him back into the corner. Dillinger finally gets the hot tag and unloads on SAnitY. Tye clears the ring and drops Wolfe with a big DDT as fans pop. Ruby comes in and stops Nikki from nailing Dillinger. Tye goes to the top for a crossbody on Wolfe, then a dive to the floor on EY. Dain comes from behind and nails Tye as the crowd boos. Strong nails them but Wolfe clubs him from behind. Ohno runs the ropes but lands on his feet as Wolfe moves. Ohno drops Wolfe on the floor. Dain floors Ohno on the floor. Ruby runs the ropes for a dive but Nikki stops her. Ruby takes Nikki down and unloads on her. They tumble to the floor together. Tye and EY re-enter the ring. Tye mounts EY in the corner as fans count to 10 with him. Tye drops EY again and superkicks Dain for a 2 count. Ohno takes Wolfe out and hits him with the big elbow. Young immediately takes Ohno out. EY goes for a finisher on Dillinger but Strong hits a Sick Kick. Strong faces off with Dain now. Fans chant for Strong. Nikki jumps on Strong’s back. Ruby jumps on Dain’s back. Nikki pulls Ruby off Dain but Ruby sends Nikki to the floor. EY takes out Strong on the floor. Nikki dropkicks Ruby on the floor. Dain turns around to Tye scooping him but Wolfe makes the save, stopping the Tye Breaker. Dain scoops Tye and plants him in the middle of the ring for the pin. Winners: SAnitY After the match, SAnitY stands tall in the ring as the babyfaces recover on the floor. We go to replays. SAnitY poses together as we go to a break. We see NXT Champion Bobby Roode backstage with his title. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix get a big pop as they’re shown in the crowd. Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas We go to the ring and out comes Andrade “Cien” Almas. Aleister Black is out next for his big debut. Fans pop for the former Tommy End. Black makes his entrance and takes a seat in the ring as his music plays. Black scrambles to the corner to meditate and wait for the bell. Back and forth to start as they go at it. Almas misses early on and Black nails a kick. Almas shows off some but ends up dumped over the top. Black runs the ropes but Almas gets to his feet. Black puts on the brakes and takes another seat in the middle of the ring to meditate. Almas comes in as Black tells him to come get some. Black drops Almas with strikes and keeps him grounded now. Almas turns it around and works Black over in the corner. Almas charges for an attack but stops, yells in Black’s face and then slaps him. Almas with more showing off and stalling as the crowd boos. Almas catches Black in an armbar and ends up keeping him on the mat with the arm locked. Black breaks it but Almas keeps control. Black catches a big strike. Black with knees and more strikes. Almas ends up on the floor again. Black nails a nice moonsault from the corner to the floor. Black brings Almas back in as fans chant for NXT. Black goes for a big boot but Almas counters. Black rolls Almas up for a 2 count. Almas with forearms to the head and a boot to the face. Almas gets dumped to the apron. Black stuns Almas but Almas catches him in another armbar on the ropes. Black blocks it. Almas goes to the top but Black catches him in mid-air for barely a powerbomb. Almas goes right to another submission on the arm. Black makes it to the rope and the hold is broken. Almas works over Black in the corner now. Almas charges but Black moves and he hits the turnbuckles. Black with a 2 count. Almas with a close 2 count. Black blocks a kick as the back and forth continues. They kick each other to the mat at the same time. More back and forth. Almas connects with an impressive kick to the back of the neck. Almas sends Black to the corner and charges with the double knees. Almas goes for the DDT but Black counters. Almas with a snap German suplex for a close 2 count. Almas eats jumping knees. Black with a boot and more offense as Almas goes down on his face. Black picks up a stunned Almas and hits a big spinning kick to the face for the pin. Winner: Aleister Black After the match, Black stands tall before taking another seat in the middle of the ring to meditate. We go to replays. We come back to an intense looking Black staring off in the ring. Back to break. We see Ember Moon backstage preparing for her title shot. Tom sends us to a video package for tonight’s NXT Tag Team Title match. Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles: DIY vs. The Revival vs. The Authors of Pain We go to the ring and out first comes Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are out next. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering is out next with NXT Tag Team Champions Akam and Rezar. We see NXT General Manager William Regal in the ring. The referee takes the titles from The Authors of Pain and hands them to a ringside staffer. Regal is handed the new tag team title belts. The referee raises the new belts and they get a pop. All three teams face off as we wait for the bell. The Revival and DIY turn to face The Authors. The bell rings and everyone goes at it. DIY grab a table and set it up early on at ringside. They go back to Akam but he fights them off. Lots of back and forth between the three teams early on. Gargano gets a big “Johnny Wrestling” pop as he stands tall in the middle of the ring. The Authors then use Gargano to take out Ciampa and one of The Revival. Fans chant “this is awesome” as The Authors bring it in the ring. Rezar talks some trash and stands over Gargano as fans boo. The Authors keep control and go for another pin attempt. Akam puts Gargano in a rack and walks around with him. Fans rally for Gargano but he’s still in the hold. He tries to turn it into a pin attempt but the hold is broken. Gargano ends up nailing an enziguri but Akam stops him from tagging. Gargano shoves Akam into a shot from Dawson on the floor. Ciampa finally gets the tag. He comes off the top onto Akam and decks Rezar. Ciampa unloads on the champions and hits a snap German suplex. Ciampa with a second German on Akam as Ellering looks on. Ciampa nails the big knee but only gets a 2 count. Ciampa continues battling The Authors and tries to put Rezar through a table from the apron. Gargano joins him but Rezar hangs on. The Revival rushes Rezar and assist DIY in putting him through the table. Fans go wild. Akam ends up coming back and fighting off 4 opponents. Ciampa counters a powerbomb. The Revival tag in and bring Akam down. Dawson applies a submission to Akam. Gargano comes in to break it up but Dawson tells him he’s got this. Gargano stops and thinks about it. Gargano then applies a crossface to Akam to try and guarantee the submission. Rezar has made his way back in from the table bump now. They try to hold him off but he breaks the double submission and fans boo. The Revival end up in the ring with Rezar now. They double team him. Gargano enters the ring to join Dawson in doing the DIY double team finisher. Fans go wild as DIY and The Revival team up to take out The Authors. A big “holy shit” chant breaks out. The Revival and DIY face off in the middle of the ring now. They start brawling as Ellering eggs them on. It comes down to Gargano and Dash going at it. They stop to nail a double dive on Akam and Rezar on the floor. Another huge spot sees Dash nail a superplex from the top to the floor on top of everyone else. The crowd goes crazy and another “holy shit” chant starts. Dawson brings Ciampa in but Rezar tags himself in and floors Dawson. The Authors grab Ciampa for The Last Chapter and the pin. DIY are eliminated. Fans boo the elimination and a “bullshit” chant starts. The Authors double team Dash now. The Revival fights off a double team and hit one of their own. They hit the assisted German suplexes for a close 2 count. The Authors turn it back around and go for Last Chapter but Dash stops it. This leads to a close 2 count by Dawson. Dawson gets dropped. The Authors hit powerbombs on The Revival at the same time. They stand tall as fans boo. Dawson is beaten up and barely able to continue. Dawson gets a close 2 count on Rezar out of nowhere. The Authors end up bringing The Revival back in and hitting the Super Collider for the win. Winners: The Authors of Pain After the match, Ellering stands tall with Akam and Rezar as they raise the new title belts. We go to replays. We get a promo for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match. NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Asuka We go to the ring and out first comes the undefeated Ember Moon. The undefeated NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. NXT GM William Regal hands over the new Women’s Title belt and the referee raises it up. The bell rings and we get back & forth to start. They trade holds and takedowns. They do some taunting and intense back & forth early on. Asuka hits a hip attack but Ember gets right back up. Asuka ends up hitting another hip attack that sends Ember from the apron into the barrier. Asuka keeps control for a few minutes and goes for the Asuka Lock early on. She can’t get it as Ember nails a big forearm. Asuka goes to the floor. Ember springboards from the corner and splashes Asuka on the floor. Ember brings it back in and looks to go for the Eclipse but Asuka stops her. Asuka unloads and hits a Shining Wizard for a 2 count. Asuka with kicks while Ember is on her knees now. Asuka keeps control and takes Ember to the mat with a hold. Ember powers up but Asuka jumps on her back and brings her back to the mat. Ember starts fading at one point but she manages to bring them both down. Asuka misses a hip attack and pays for it. They both go down again. More back and forth. Ember with a head scissors. Ember goes on and hits a dropkick but Asuka comes right back. Ember knees her and hits a fall-away slam. Ember keeps the offense going until Asuka catches her with a big German suplex from the ropes. Asuka with a 2 count. Fans do dueling chants as they unload on each other. Ember drops Asuka with a forearm but she gets right back up. Ember hooks Asuka’s leg and suplexes her on her head for a close 2 count. Ember goes to the top for the Eclipse. Asuka cuts her off and climbs up. Ember counters and plants Asuka on her face. Ember goes for the Eclipse but Asuka pushes the referee into the ropes, causing Ember to fall. Asuka nails a kick to the head and covers for the win. Winner: Asuka After the match, Asuka stands tall with her new title belt as the referee checks on Ember. We go to replays. We come back to Asuka celebrating. Back to commercial. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. 