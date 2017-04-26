Matches for Tonight’s WWE NXT, How Old Is Kane Today?, Lana Total Divas Clip

Share this article:

0 votes

Below is a Total Divas preview clip for tonight with Lana undergoing a traditional Bulgarian christening at a Greek Orthodox Church:

Kane turns 50 years old today while former WCW star and MMA legend Tank Abbott turns 51, former TNA star The Amazing Red turns 34.

The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Aleister Black vs. Kona Reeves

WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Jack Gallagher

Appearances by Nikki Cross, Ruby Riot and others

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related