Mauro Ranallo Reportedly Off WWE TV for Remainder of His Contract, WWE Responds

Mauro Ranallo returned to social media over the weekend and indicated that he may be done with WWE. He removed WWE from his social media bios and comments he previously made about WrestleMania 33. As noted, he was off WWE TV and social media for several weeks due to his battle with depression and the bi-polar disorder he’s fought since he was a teenager.

CBS Sports reports that Mauro is not expected back on WWE TV. WWE responded to CBS with a statement that said Ranallo remains under contract until August 12th of this year.

Mauro noted on Twitter that he has upcoming boxing and MMA events to call, and said he will “never stop commentating.”

