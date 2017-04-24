Mauro Ranallo and WWE Officially Part Ways, Statements from JBL, Mauro and WWE

Share this article:

Mauro Ranallo has officially parted ways with WWE, according to Newsweek.com. Ranallo had the following to say on his departure, and rumors that it was related to issues with fellow SmackDown commentator JBL:

“WWE and I have mutually agreed to part ways. It has nothing to do with JBL.”

With stories of JBL hazing WWE performers recirculating on websites as of late, JBL issued this statement about the alleged bullying stories:

“Admittedly, I took part in locker room pranks that existed within the industry years ago. WWE addressed my behavior and I responded accordingly, yet my past is being brought up because of recent unfounded rumors. I apologize if anything I said playing ‘the bad guy’ on a TV show was misconstrued.”

Furthermore, WWE issued the following statement on the bullying issue:

“As part of our commitment to creating an inclusive environment, in April 2011, WWE launched our anti-bullying campaign, Be a STAR, which encourages young people to treat each other with tolerance and respect.

“As a publicly traded company, that mantra carries forward in our corporate culture. As such, we fully investigate any allegations of inappropriate behavior including the recent alleged situation with John Layfield (aka JBL), despite no formal complaint having been submitted.”

