New #1 Contender to the WWE Title Named, Tag Team Provides Assistance (Photos, Video)

Jinder Mahal won a Six-Pack Challenge over Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper on tonight’s SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Title.

Jinder has earned a future title shot from the winner of Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton at the April 30th Payback pay-per-view. Jinder will get his shot at the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view from Chicago.

Below are a few photos and video from tonight’s match, which saw The Bollywood Boyz help Jinder get the win:

"You people boo ME? You want to boo the MAHARAJA?…Is it because of my higher education?" – @JinderMahal #1Contender #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7CD7S1gG9X — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 19, 2017

