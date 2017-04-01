The New Day Gives Sneak Peek at the WrestleMania 33 Set (Video)

Share this article:

As seen above, WWE has posted video of WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day giving a sneak peek at the “Ultimate Thrill Ride” set from inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Remember to join us on Sunday afternoon for live WrestleMania coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 5pm EST.

