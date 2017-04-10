New Title Matches Announced for WWE Payback, Updated Card

Below is the updated card for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose coming out of tonight’s RAW:
House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns is expected to be announced soon for Payback.
