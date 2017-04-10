New Title Matches Announced for WWE Payback, Updated Card

Share this article:

Below is the updated card for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose coming out of tonight’s RAW:

House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns is expected to be announced soon for Payback.

