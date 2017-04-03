New WWE Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt to become the new WWE Champion at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Orton is now a nine-time WWE Champion with this reign. He has also held the World Heavyweight Title four times. Wyatt won the title back on February 12th at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from Sunday’s WWE Title match at Camping World Stadium:

