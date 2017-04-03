New WWE Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt to become the new WWE Champion at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.
Orton is now a nine-time WWE Champion with this reign. He has also held the World Heavyweight Title four times. Wyatt won the title back on February 12th at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from Sunday’s WWE Title match at Camping World Stadium:
The #Fireflies are OUT in @CWStadium as @WWE Champion @WWEBrayWyatt heads to the ring… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Um3svAuoKa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
He's here… #WrestleMania @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/T4lMT3Ww73
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
Are you hearing voices in your head right about now? @RandyOrton is LIVE on @WWENetwork at the #UltimateThrillRide #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/pIDFMEPq0c
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 3, 2017
#TheViper @RandyOrton can strike at ANY moment as he hopes to once again become @WWE Champion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/isWZnwUoPp
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
Eyes on the ULTIMATE prize… #WrestleMania @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/CJd5dXITJV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
A big smile creeps across the face of @RandyOrton, as he FINALLY gets @WWEBrayWyatt one-on-one in the ring! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/COvdPZ7p7I
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
We are UNDERWAY for the #WWETitle as #TheViper @RandyOrton challenges The #EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RL6IX5RbYC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
WHAT kind of mind games has @WWEBrayWyatt brought to this #WWETitle match?! #WrestleMania @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/3V6Jz3kdYw
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
The power of #SisterAbigail COMPELS @WWEBrayWyatt to destroy #TheViper @RandyOrton… #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/LB0T6HhtMo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
Could it be over just like this?! #WrestleMania #WWETitle #SisterAbigail @WWEBrayWyatt @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/k7SMjhLB6w
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
Safe to say @WWEBrayWyatt has definitely gotten into the head of @RandyOrton as #WrestleMania streams LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/p9uesA1Hxb
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
#RKOOuttaNowhere to @WWEBrayWyatt, but @RandyOrton can't win the #WWETitle outside the ring! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/eukZ2O2Xe1
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
What does @RandyOrton have to do to try and put away @WWE Champion @WWEBrayWyatt? #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/RrnEQADeG3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
You better believe #TheViper @RandyOrton is having some SICK thoughts right about now… #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/qZZTH8jzMp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
The twisted rivalry of #WWEChampion @WWEBrayWyatt & @RandyOrton culminates RIGHT NOW at #WrestleMania 33! #RiseToTheOccasion @DiGiornoPizza pic.twitter.com/tHDo1FTb5n
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
The SECOND #RKO seals the deal as @RandyOrton is ONCE AGAIN @WWE Champion! #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/6WXMN9IEFu
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
Is it all but over for @RandyOrton as @WWEBrayWyatt eyes his target? #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/mAk3Y62d65
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
ONE-TWO-NOOOOOO! @WWEBrayWyatt hits @RandyOrton with #SisterAbigail, but it's not enough to put away #TheViper! #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/ef6hl3a69X
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
#TheViper @RandyOrton has VANQUISHED @WWEBrayWyatt to become a 13-time World Champion! #WrestleMania #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/DBOv53aczk
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More