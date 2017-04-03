New WWE Universal Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)

Share this article:

0 votes

Brock Lesnar defeated Bill Goldberg to become the new WWE Universal Champion at Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando. The match saw Lesnar take Goldberg to Suplex City 10 times.

This is Lesnar’s first run with the Universal Title. Goldberg won the title back on March 5th at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view with a win over Kevin Owens.

Below are photos and videos from Sunday’s match:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related