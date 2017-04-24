News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Dumpster Match, Seth Rollins – Samoa Joe, Alexa Bliss, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW takes place from the Sprint Center Arena with the final build for Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.
It’s worth noting that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised for tonight. Tonight’s show will feature Kalisto vs. Braun Strowman in a Dumpster Match.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
- Braun Strowman to battle Kalisto in a Dumpster Match on Raw
-
Alexa Bliss closes in on the Raw Women’s Title
-
Will The Miz retaliate against Dean Ambrose?
-
Bray Wyatt brings true “Horror” to Raw
-
Business gets “personal” between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More