News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Dumpster Match, Seth Rollins – Samoa Joe, Alexa Bliss, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW takes place from the Sprint Center Arena with the final build for Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.

It’s worth noting that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised for tonight. Tonight’s show will feature Kalisto vs. Braun Strowman in a Dumpster Match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

Braun Strowman to battle Kalisto in a Dumpster Match on Raw

Alexa Bliss closes in on the Raw Women’s Title

Will The Miz retaliate against Dean Ambrose?

Bray Wyatt brings true “Horror” to Raw

Business gets “personal” between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe

