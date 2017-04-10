News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Superstar Shakeup, Chris Jericho, Finn Balor, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island with night 1 of the two-night “Superstar Shakeup” event.

No matches have been announced for tonight but WWE is focusing on the following points:

  • How will the Superstar Shake-up impact Team Red?

  • Finn Bálor is back!

  • Who will challenge The Beast Incarnate?

  • Cesaro & Sheamus lock onto The Hardys’ titles

  • Will Chris Jericho get payback against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe?

