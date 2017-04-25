News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Gimmick Matches, Shinsuke Nakamura, More

Share this article:

0 votes

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa as the road to WWE Backlash continues.

Several matches have been announced for SmackDown – WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan in a No DQ match, Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi with the title on the line and a Beat The Clock Challenge with American Alpha, Breezango, The Colons and The Ascension competing to crown new #1 contenders. SmackDown’s opener will see Shinsuke Nakamura cut a promo. For 205 Live, Jack Gallagher vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match has been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points in tonight’s SmackDown preview:

Exclusive interview with Shinsuke Nakamura to kick off SmackDown LIVE

Is Orton in for early House of Horrors preview with Rowan?

Charlotte Flair will challenge Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE

Styles and Corbin square off in rematch

First-ever Tag Team Beat The Clock Challenge to determine The Usos’ next challengers

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related