Nikki Bella Comments on Her Time Off, Says This Is Not Goodbye

We noted before how Nikki Bella and John Cena have been removed from all WWE live events and pay-per-view listings through this summer, including the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. Cena is taking time off to work on non-WWE projects, including a few movies, but there has been talk of Nikki taking time away from WWE to deal with her nagging neck injuries.

It appears Nikki just confirmed her time off on Twitter as she wrote the following:

This isn't goodbye, just need time to heal. When the day is right I will be back and hopefully then…. BRIE MODE will be ACTIVATED!… pic.twitter.com/3OB6QjUnvU — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017

Can't wait for the day I can lace up my kicks throw on my jersey put on my SnapBack & come back home. Until then..Stay Fearless Bella Army! — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017

