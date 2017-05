Share this article:

TMZ reports that Jan Ross, wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, died from a traumatic brain injury, according to the autopsy report. The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told TMZ that a toxicology report is still pending.

As reported last month, Jan was driving her Vespa in Norman, OK to the local gym on the night of March 20th when she was hit by a car driven by a teenager, who was not hurt. Jan was not wearing her helmet. She passed away two days later.

