Oney Lorcan Works WWE 205 Live (Video), Vince McMahon SmackDown Photo, Fans on SmackDown

- WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan made his main roster debut on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. He lost to Rich Swann. Below is video from the match:
.@WWENXT's @_StarDESTROYER came for a FIGHT as he collides with @GottaGetSwann on @WWE205Live, LIVE on @WWENetwork! #205Live pic.twitter.com/ubsqUgZrMF
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
- As seen below, 63% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2000 votes:
What did you think of tonight's #SDLive?
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
- Violinist Lee England Jr., who performed for Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE SmackDown debut in Orlando, posted this backstage photo with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:
Once again @WWE @shinsukenakamura we did it again!!! Thanks #VinceMcMahon @_lawi_ and @jumpman23 for the love.. #WWE #SMACKDOWN WRESTLEMANIA #NXT #ART #VIOLIN #MUSIC
