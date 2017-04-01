Photo of the New WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, Aleister Black Debuts (Video), Kassius Ohno

- Aleister Black made his WWE NXT TV debut at “Takeover: Orlando” tonight with a win over Andrade “Cien” Almas. Below is video of the former Tommy End making his entrance:
#NXTTakeOver: Orlando has officially faded to BLACK… @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/3UKkeb1JVL
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
- As noted, No Way Jose was pulled from Takeover tonight after he was attacked by SAnitY at WrestleMania 33 Axxess earlier in the day. Joe’s replacement for the eight-person match ended up being Kassius Ohno. He teamed with Ruby Riot, Tye Dillinger and Roderick Strong but lost to SAnitY’s Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain and Nikki Cross.
Below are the new NXT Tag Team Titles that were revealed at Takeover, held by The Authors of Pain:
Feast your eyes on the BRAND NEW #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles, which are on the line in a huge #TripleThreat Elimination Match! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/6Wo33TNlKN
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
