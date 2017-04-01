Photo of the New WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, Aleister Black Debuts (Video), Kassius Ohno

  • Aleister Black made his WWE NXT TV debut at “Takeover: Orlando” tonight with a win over Andrade “Cien” Almas. Below is video of the former Tommy End making his entrance:

  • As noted, No Way Jose was pulled from Takeover tonight after he was attacked by SAnitY at WrestleMania 33 Axxess earlier in the day. Joe’s replacement for the eight-person match ended up being Kassius Ohno. He teamed with Ruby Riot, Tye Dillinger and Roderick Strong but lost to SAnitY’s Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain and Nikki Cross.

  • Below are the new NXT Tag Team Titles that were revealed at Takeover, held by The Authors of Pain:

