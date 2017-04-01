Photo of the New WWE NXT Women’s Title, Hall of Famers at Takeover, Slip on Commentary

Share this article:

0 votes

Nigel McGuinness made a slip on commentary after Aleister Black’s debut win over Andrade “Cien” Almas at WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” tonight. While Black was taking in the win from the middle of the ring, Nigel commented, “This is going to be a man to reckon with here in Ring of Honor.”

As seen below, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were in attendance for tonight’s Takeover event:

Below is a photo of the new NXT Women’s Title belt that was revealed by General Manager William Regal at Takeover tonight. The title is held by Asuka.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related