Photo of the New WWE NXT Women’s Title, Hall of Famers at Takeover, Slip on Commentary

- Nigel McGuinness made a slip on commentary after Aleister Black’s debut win over Andrade “Cien” Almas at WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” tonight. While Black was taking in the win from the middle of the ring, Nigel commented, “This is going to be a man to reckon with here in Ring of Honor.”
As seen below, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were in attendance for tonight’s Takeover event:
Just a couple of @WWE Hall of Famers taking in the sights and sounds of #NXTTakeOver: Orlando!
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
- Below is a photo of the new NXT Women’s Title belt that was revealed by General Manager William Regal at Takeover tonight. The title is held by Asuka.
The brand new #WWENXT #WomensChampionship is here!
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
