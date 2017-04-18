Ring Implosion Video from RAW, WWE 205 Live Main Event Announced, SmackDown Promo

Share this article:
0 votes
  • As noted, a Six-Pack Challenge with Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler will take place on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the winner earning a future shot at the WWE Title. Below is a promo for that match:

  • Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

  • Last night’s WWE RAW main event from Columbus, Ohio saw Braun Strowman and Big Show go at it until they broke the ring after Braun brought Show to the mat with a superplex. Show previously caused the ring to implode in similar angles with Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry. Below is video from last night’s angle:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Share this article: