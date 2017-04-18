Ring Implosion Video from RAW, WWE 205 Live Main Event Announced, SmackDown Promo

- As noted, a Six-Pack Challenge with Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler will take place on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the winner earning a future shot at the WWE Title. Below is a promo for that match:
A brand new #1Contender for the #WWEChampionship will be determined TOMORROW in a #SixPackChallenge on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/90PVyNSEoA
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
- Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.
Last night’s WWE RAW main event from Columbus, Ohio saw Braun Strowman and Big Show go at it until they broke the ring after Braun brought Show to the mat with a superplex. Show previously caused the ring to implode in similar angles with Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry. Below is video from last night’s angle:
THIS. JUST. HAPPENED! #Raw @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/d778FsBeXR
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
The impact of two colossal Superstars leads to one INSANE ring collapse in our main event! @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow #RAW pic.twitter.com/bb1WvDRXGZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
Clean-up on aisle 12… @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow #RAW pic.twitter.com/LRkwNkWvyE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 18, 2017
