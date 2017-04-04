Roman Reigns Comments on Reactions He Received at the Post-WrestleMania 33 RAW

Share this article:

Roman Reigns tweeted the following in response to a fan who asked about last night’s opening segment for the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW in Orlando. That segment saw fans boo Reigns for more than 10 minutes. It ended with Reigns declaring that this is his yard before dropping the mic.

Reigns wrote:

Legitimately would love to hear a @WWERomanReigns shoot interview on his feelings about the beginning of #WWERaw. Damn. — Tonya (@Unspiraling) April 4, 2017

Loudest seg of the show. Maybe the loudest of the past 2 decades. And I could of stood there for another 15 min. #TheGuy #RAWaftermania https://t.co/l9Z5zuwYzr — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 4, 2017

