Roman Reigns on Tonight’s Match, Post-Takeover Shinsuke Nakamura Video, WWE 360

- It appears Shinsuke Nakamura said goodbye to WWE NXT after losing to NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Orlando” last night. WWE posted this video of fans saluting Nakamura after the match:
- Below is a new WWE 360 interview with Sasha Banks talking to Renee Young about her WrestleMania 32 moment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the gold.
- Roman Reigns tweeted the following going into his match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 tonight:
Today, I make history @WrestleMania. #WitnessMe
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 2, 2017
