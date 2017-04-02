Roman Reigns on Tonight’s Match, Post-Takeover Shinsuke Nakamura Video, WWE 360

  • It appears Shinsuke Nakamura said goodbye to WWE NXT after losing to NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Orlando” last night. WWE posted this video of fans saluting Nakamura after the match:

  • Below is a new WWE 360 interview with Sasha Banks talking to Renee Young about her WrestleMania 32 moment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the gold.

  • Roman Reigns tweeted the following going into his match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 tonight:

