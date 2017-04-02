Roman Reigns on Tonight’s Match, Post-Takeover Shinsuke Nakamura Video, WWE 360

Share this article:

It appears Shinsuke Nakamura said goodbye to WWE NXT after losing to NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Orlando” last night. WWE posted this video of fans saluting Nakamura after the match:

Below is a new WWE 360 interview with Sasha Banks talking to Renee Young about her WrestleMania 32 moment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the gold.

Roman Reigns tweeted the following going into his match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 tonight:

