Shane McMahon Storyline Fines and Suspends Baron Corbin

As noted, Baron Corbin attacked Sami Zayn on last night’s edition of Talking Smack and also put his hands on a referee. Video from the segment is above.

WWE announced today that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has suspended Corbin for one week. Shane tweeted the following:

It is never acceptable for an athlete in any sport to put their hands on an official, @WWE is no exception. @BaronCorbinWWE actions… — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017

…on #TalkingSmack were irresponsible and unprofessional. He has been fined and suspended for one week effectively immediately. #SDLive — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017

