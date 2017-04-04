Shinsuke Nakamura Makes WWE SmackDown Debut Tonight (Photos, Videos)

Share this article:

Former WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of WWE SmackDown from Orlando. Nakamura is now a member of the blue brand.

During a segment that saw The Miz and Maryse dressed as John Cena and Nikki Bella, a violinist appeared on the ramp and interrupted Miz. That led to Nakamura making his entrance to a big pop. Nakamura entered the ring as fans chanted his name for more than a minute but there was no contact or interaction with The Miz. Nakamura simply took in the moment before his music started back up. The announcers put Nakamura over before sending us to a break.

It was announced to the live crowd that Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler will be tonight’s dark main event. Stay tuned for updates from that match.

Below are a few shots from Nakamura’s debut:

Leave it to @ShinsukeN to have an entrance fit for a king… a king of STRONG STYLE, that is! #SDLive #KingOfStrongStyle pic.twitter.com/HtXLRrJOdi — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2017

