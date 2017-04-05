Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestles Dolph Ziggler After WWE 205 Live (Video, Photos)

Share this article:

As noted, two-time WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut at Tuesday’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of SmackDown in Orlando. He interrupted an in-ring segment with The Miz but never got physical and never took the mic.

The dark main event after WWE 205 Live went off the air saw Nakamura wrestle his first match as a SmackDown Superstar. He defeated Dolph Ziggler with the Kinshasa in a match that lasted around 8 minutes.

Fan videos of the match can be seen above and below. Photos are also below:

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler is a thing that is happening after the #SDLiveAfterMania & #205Live. pic.twitter.com/Zn1OL6i8Ge — Kimmortals Showcase (@HurriOwl) April 5, 2017

Ziggler vs Nakamura is a great to end this week of wrestling! pic.twitter.com/YUrrB22XAd — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) April 5, 2017

The go home match for tonight is Nakamura VS Ziggler #SDLiveAfterMania #SDLive pic.twitter.com/QZwASgfhKk — Steven Radmer (@Steven_R) April 5, 2017

Nakamura and Ziggler in the dark match main event https://t.co/DNYIXKq3Ws pic.twitter.com/r4LP13tkMG — Gary (@GaryCantrell) April 5, 2017

The final match of #WrestlemaniaWeek : Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler. pic.twitter.com/0ejeIhrwAn — Tyler Swift (@TylerMoliterno) April 5, 2017

#SDLive #SDLiveAfterMania dark match main event – Shinsuke Nakamura def Dolph Ziggler pic.twitter.com/Q3v8HOtmUq — Nick Gator (@NickGator) April 5, 2017

