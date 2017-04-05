Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestles Dolph Ziggler After WWE 205 Live (Video, Photos)

Share this article:
0 votes

As noted, two-time WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut at Tuesday’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of SmackDown in Orlando. He interrupted an in-ring segment with The Miz but never got physical and never took the mic.

The dark main event after WWE 205 Live went off the air saw Nakamura wrestle his first match as a SmackDown Superstar. He defeated Dolph Ziggler with the Kinshasa in a match that lasted around 8 minutes.

Fan videos of the match can be seen above and below. Photos are also below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Share this article: