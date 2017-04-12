Shinsuke Nakamura’s First Main Roster Feud, AJ Styles Earns Future Title Shot, Lana

As noted, it was announced on the “Superstar Shakeup” edition of WWE SmackDown that Rusev and Lana are coming to the blue brand but it appears they may be working separately as they were announced at different times. WWE aired a vignette for Lana’s blue brand debut and it appears she will be a part of the women’s division. We’ve noted how she’s been working WWE NXT live events for several months now. Below is a photo from last night’s vignette: