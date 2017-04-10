Which SmackDown Superstars Joined RAW In Tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” Event? (Photos, Video)

Share this article:

Several SmackDown Superstars including Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and others joined the RAW roster in part one of tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” event on RAW from Long Island.

Curt Hawkins was welcomed to RAW with a Big Show knockout punch while Wyatt appeared after Finn Balor’s win over Jinder Mahal and warned that he will be watching Balor. Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto were revealed by the announcers and did not appear live in front of the crowd to hype their jump to RAW. As seen below, Mickie and Bliss made their arrivals in a segment with Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley. That segment ended with Nia Jax taking out Bayley, Sasha and Mickie before staring Bliss down.

Below is the updated list of “Superstar Shakeup” roster changes from tonight’s RAW:

Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown

The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown

Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown

Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown

Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown

Kalisto comes to RAW from SmackDown

Heath Slater and Rhyno come to RAW from SmackDown

Alexa Bliss comes to RAW from SmackDown

Mickie James comes to RAW from SmackDown

