Which SmackDown Superstars Joined RAW In Tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” Event? (Photos, Video)

Several SmackDown Superstars including Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and others joined the RAW roster in part one of tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” event on RAW from Long Island.
Curt Hawkins was welcomed to RAW with a Big Show knockout punch while Wyatt appeared after Finn Balor’s win over Jinder Mahal and warned that he will be watching Balor. Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto were revealed by the announcers and did not appear live in front of the crowd to hype their jump to RAW. As seen below, Mickie and Bliss made their arrivals in a segment with Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley. That segment ended with Nia Jax taking out Bayley, Sasha and Mickie before staring Bliss down.
Below is the updated list of “Superstar Shakeup” roster changes from tonight’s RAW:
- Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown
- The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Kalisto comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Heath Slater and Rhyno come to RAW from SmackDown
- Alexa Bliss comes to RAW from SmackDown
- Mickie James comes to RAW from SmackDown
The #SDLive drama appeared to be in the rearview mirror for brand new #RAW acquisition @AlexaBliss_WWE… until @MickieJames showed up! pic.twitter.com/FOrwFWJRME
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
The #WorldsLargestAthlete @WWETheBigShow has welcomed @TheCurtHawkins to #RAW like only HE can… with a #KOPunch! #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/u5HYSKL4iy
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
.@WWEBrayWyatt is focused on his #HouseOfHorrorsMatch against @RandyOrton… but that doesn't mean he's neglecting the competition on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/JIyIZji2XL
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
#ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose is thrilled to see some "familiar" faces amidst the #SuperstarShakeup on #RAW! @mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/WmG1MHvVcC
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
What a way to kick off the #SuperstarShakeUp on #RAW as Team Red is now graced by @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin! pic.twitter.com/1WkNwr31PA
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
The #LunaticFringe and #ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose is also now on Monday Night #RAW! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/Y8CvAzryWc
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
Looks like Monday Night #RAW has just been graced with the presence of @TheCurtHawkins! #FaceTheFacts #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/d6olXhAIht
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
The #EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt doesn't plan to arrive on #RAW empty-handed, because he's not done with @RandyOrton… #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/O83H1BCcq1
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
The high-flying @KalistoWWE is coming back to Monday Night #RAW as part of the #SuperstarShakeup! pic.twitter.com/GETuuFwQ0l
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
Former #SDLive #TagTeamChampions @HeathSlaterOMRB and @Rhyno313 are also on their way to Monday Night #RAW! #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/S4Gf5l7Q2D
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
SHEER BLISS on #RAW as @AlexaBliss_WWE arrives as the newest member of Monday night's Women's division! #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/trj4Xr4cwM
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
The 6-TIME @WWE #WomensChampion @MickieJames is joining @AlexaBliss_WWE in the #RAW Women's division! #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/t9xryue71g
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
