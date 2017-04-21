*SPOILERS* Partial Impact Wrestling Spoilers for 4/27/17

Share this article:
0 votes

Impact Wrestling taped the following matches after last night’s semi-live episode, to air next Thursday:

  • Ethan Carter III cut a promo until James Storm interrupted and they brawled

  • Impact Grand Champion Moose fought Davey Richards to a no contest when Eddie Edwards interfered

  • GFW Women’s Champion Christina Von Eerie debuted and defeated Ava Storie

  • Crimson and Jax Dayne defeated Mario Bokara and Fallah Bah. Crimson and Dayne used the name Veterans of War

  • Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX retained over The Decay in a Street Fight

  • Mahabali Shera defeated Jon Bolen in a match for Xplosion

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Share this article: