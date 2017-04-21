SPOILERS* Partial Impact Wrestling Spoilers for 4/27/17

Share this article:

Impact Wrestling taped the following matches after last night’s semi-live episode, to air next Thursday:

Ethan Carter III cut a promo until James Storm interrupted and they brawled

Impact Grand Champion Moose fought Davey Richards to a no contest when Eddie Edwards interfered

GFW Women’s Champion Christina Von Eerie debuted and defeated Ava Storie

Crimson and Jax Dayne defeated Mario Bokara and Fallah Bah. Crimson and Dayne used the name Veterans of War

Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX retained over The Decay in a Street Fight

Mahabali Shera defeated Jon Bolen in a match for Xplosion

