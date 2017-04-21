SPOILERS* Partial Impact Wrestling Spoilers for 4/27/17

Impact Wrestling taped the following matches after last night’s semi-live episode, to air next Thursday:
- Ethan Carter III cut a promo until James Storm interrupted and they brawled
-
Impact Grand Champion Moose fought Davey Richards to a no contest when Eddie Edwards interfered
-
GFW Women’s Champion Christina Von Eerie debuted and defeated Ava Storie
-
Crimson and Jax Dayne defeated Mario Bokara and Fallah Bah. Crimson and Dayne used the name Veterans of War
-
Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX retained over The Decay in a Street Fight
-
Mahabali Shera defeated Jon Bolen in a match for Xplosion
