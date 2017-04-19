Spoilers: Three Matches Revealed for WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago”

Share this article:

0 votes

It was announced at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings that NXT Women’s Champion Asuka will defend her title in a Fatal 4 Way against Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross at the May 20th “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

It was also announced that NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain will defend against DIY in a Ladder Match.

Tonight’s tapings also saw Hideo Itami defeat Roderick Strong to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

Coming out of tonight’s tapings, below is the updated line-up of confirmed matches for Takeover, which takes place during WWE Backlash weekend:

NXT Title Match

Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related