Tajiri Announces His WWE Departure

Share this article:

0 votes

Tajiri, who returned to WWE earlier this year as part of 205 Live on the WWE Network, has announced his departure from the company.

He issued this statement on his Twitter. It should be noted that this was roughly translated by Google:

“It passed a few days, but it seems that it will not be announced easily, so from me … injured in the knee in January, indeed it is all right without any problems at all, but while the doctor of WWE also gives OK, it is “Risky”. Well, anybody who is a wrestler’s body part who has been doing professional wrestling for many years is a matter of course.

As a company, considering my age of 46 years old, “I can not let the game go on at WWE.” I wonder if it will be OK after a while? I tried waiting while doing coach of NXT, but it is still bad by all means. With that kind of amulet, I will return to Japan.

Even though it was only 4 months, I could return to WWE again, no regrets. Just one year ago I tried to try again at the end and I realized that my last youth I went to America ended now. Thanks to HHH and William Regal for moving to realize the return. Good-bye, and thank you. WWE, America.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related