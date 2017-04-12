Triple H Announces New WWE NXT Theme Song, Comments on Changes for the Brand

Share this article:

0 votes

As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode will see the debut of a new theme song, a new opening video and new display graphics inside Full Sail University.

Triple H took to Twitter today and announced that “Rage” by CFO$ is the new NXT theme song. You can hear the song above.

Triple H wrote the following on the new feel and new look of NXT:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related