Triple H Announces New WWE NXT Theme Song, Comments on Changes for the Brand

As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode will see the debut of a new theme song, a new opening video and new display graphics inside Full Sail University.
Triple H took to Twitter today and announced that “Rage” by CFO$ is the new NXT theme song. You can hear the song above.
Triple H wrote the following on the new feel and new look of NXT:
We were made for this. #Rage drives The new look…
The new feel…
…and the new sound of @WWENXT #WeAreNXT https://t.co/GFhTVUJqYU pic.twitter.com/jvFJWl1eAz
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 12, 2017
