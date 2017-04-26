Two More WWE NXT Departures Revealed

Share this article:

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl and backstage WWE NXT interviewer Andrea DiMarco have also been recently released by the company, according to Brandon Stroud of Uproxx.

We noted earlier that WWE also released NXT talent Chris Atkins. Atkins, DiMarco and Bredl join Tajiri and Simon Gotch as recent departures from the company.

Bredl won Tough Enough in 2015 and eventually made his NXT debut as Bronson Matthews but his career never took off.

DiMarco began doing backstage work and ring announcing in early 2016 and made some main roster pre-show appearances.

