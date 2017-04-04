Tye Dillinger Makes WWE SmackDown Debut Tonight In Orlando (Photos, Video)

Share this article:

After making an appearance in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger made his official SmackDown roster debut on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 show from Orlando.

Dillinger debuted by answering an open challenge from Curt Hawkins. Tye controlled most of the match and got the easy win with the Tye Breaker.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

The #Perfect10 just may prove to be the perfect storm as it takes the fight to @TheCurtHawkins on #SDLive! @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/DgbGltZREC — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017

"10" proves to be the most infectious number of them all as Orlando cheers on a victorious #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/VJEHvJBXOK — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017

