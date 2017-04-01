Update on a WrestleMania 33 Match Change, Daniel Bryan – Kurt Angle Video, Fans on WWE HOF, More

Share this article:

Below is a new WWE 360 interview with Daniel Bryan and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle debating the outcome of a dream match between the two:

Below is video of Jim Cornette and 2017 WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express backstage at Friday’s ceremony in Orlando. Regarding the Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, Ricky Morton goes with Sheamus & Cesaro while Cornette picks Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to retain, and Robert Gibson picks Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

It was confirmed on last night’s WWE Hall of Fame pre-show that the SmackDown Women’s Title match was moved from the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show to the main card. Cathy Kelley noted that the change was made after fans took to social media and demanded it. The match will see Alexa Bliss defend against Carmella, Mickie James, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Naomi.

Natalya spoke with People.com about how she diets and exercises in preparation for WrestleMania 33. She commented on the stars of the SmackDown women’s division being good friends despite the rivalries on TV:

“While we’re in the ring we’re all fierce competitors, everyone wants to win, but behind the curtain we’re all friends. There’s a little dance that we do — myself, Alexia Bliss, and Carmela — any time that Mickie James’ music comes on, and it really gets us going before the match. I call us the Three Disgruntled Blondes. It just loosens you up and makes you laugh.”

As seen below, 79% of fans on Twitter gave the 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony a thumbs up with over 3500 votes:

