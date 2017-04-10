Video: WWE Announces First “Superstar Shakeup” Roster Change

Share this article:

In the video above, Mike Rome reveals that Apollo Crews is coming from SmackDown to RAW on tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” two-night event.

Crews says he loved working with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon on SmackDown but now he’s working for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on the red side.

