WrestleMania 33 Stage Catches On Fire After Main Event (Videos)

Share this article:

0 votes

=The WrestleMania 33 stage caught fire during The Undertaker’s grand exit following his loss to Roman Reigns in last night’s main event. You can see a few photos and videos of the blaze from inside Camping World Stadium below.

The video shows production workers rushing out with a fire extinguisher to try and control the blaze while black smoked filled the air. The fire did not draw much attention as it almost blended in with the spectacle of what appeared to be The Undertaker’s farewell. We’ve heard no reports of injuries related to the fire.

The stage totally just caught fire #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/YYLLOZlNN7 — Amaya Fanel (@ChocoMochi) April 3, 2017

Oh my God, the stage lit on fire from Taker's damn pyro. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/HtHIykKTby — Tyler Wilson (@straightedge109) April 3, 2017

The stage is on fire. Huge pillar of black smoke! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/TntXkYVC61 — Jason (@JasonPChilds) April 3, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related