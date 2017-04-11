WWE Announcers Switch Brands After RAW (Video)

Share this article:

In the WWE RAW Fallout video above it’s revealed that Byron Saxton is going to SmackDown and David Otunga is going to RAW. Saxton says he’s shocked but he’s ready for the change.

SmackDown will now be called by Saxton, JBL and Tom Phillips while Otunga, Corey Graves and Michael Cole will call RAW.

Below is the updated list of roster changes coming out of the first night of the “Superstar Shakeup” event, which will continue on SmackDown.

Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown

The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown

Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown

Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown

Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown

Kalisto comes to RAW from SmackDown

Heath Slater and Rhyno come to RAW from SmackDown

Alexa Bliss comes to RAW from SmackDown

Mickie James comes to RAW from SmackDown

David Otunga comes to RAW from SmackDown

Byron Saxton comes to SmackDown from RAW

