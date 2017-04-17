WWE Confirms Injury to Dash Wilder, The Revival Comments

WWE has confirmed that Dash Wilder of The Revival suffered a broken jaw at Friday’s WWE NXT live event in Spartanburg, SC. Below is their announcement:

The Revival’s Dash Wilder injured at NXT Live Event

The Revival’s Dash Wilder suffered a jaw injury over the weekend during an NXT Live Event, WWE.com has learned. The injury comes in the wake of the two-time NXT Tag Team Champions’ huge back-to-back victories over former Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day since their Team Red debut the night after WrestleMania.

“On Friday night, following an in-ring injury to the right side of his jaw, we sent [Wilder] to the ER for a cat scan,” NXT medical personnel Dr. Jeff Westerfield told WWE.com. “The test came back showing a jaw fracture. As a result, he will be getting his jaw wired [Friday at 9 a.m.] and we are looking forward to him being back on the main roster in about eight weeks.”

Despite the prognosis, Dash and his tag team partner Scott Dawson both classified the situation as nothing more than a “minor speed-bump in the legacy of The Revival.”

“Is it frustrating? Of course it is,” Wilder stated to WWE.com “But it’s not going to stop The Revival. This is nothing. I’ve had worse than this and didn’t even bat an eye. I’d be out there tonight with my jaw wired shut if they’d let me. We’re as tough as we are talented. The last two weeks on Raw were just the beginning for us. We’ll be back to take what’s ours: those pretty little Raw Tag Team Titles.”

“We’re two hard-headed, southern-minded individuals,” added a fired-up Dawson. “If it were up to us, we would be on Monday Night Raw tonight. We will be back and continue to do what we have always done and that’s barrel through every tag team. No matter whether it’s a jaw, a knee, an ankle or an ice cream cart, we are going to go through ya and make sure we get as much money in our bank account as possible.”

Stay with WWE.com for more on this story as it unfolds.