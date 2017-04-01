WWE Hall of Famers Receive Rings (Video), Samoa Joe on WrestleMania, Red Carpet Video

Share this article:

WWE posted this video of 2017 Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page, Kurt Angle, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long receiving their rings from Triple H and Vince McMahon last night. Rick Rude’s family received his ring.

While Samoa Joe has not been announced for a WrestleMania 33 match, he noted at last night’s Hall of Fame pre-show that he is still looking to make an impact at the “Ultimate Thrill Ride” on Sunday.

Below is the full 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet pre-show with hosts Byron Saxton, Maria Menounos, Cathy Kelley and Renee Young:

