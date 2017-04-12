WWE on Kane Getting Into Politics, Mojo Rawley Celebrates Staying on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair

Kane to officially run for Mayor of Knox County, Tenn.

A very unexpected challenger has entered the mayoral race in Knox County, Tenn.

Former WWE Champion Kane has officially announced that he is running for mayor of Knox County, Tenn. Speculation began after Kane filed paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission, appointing a political treasurer. Now it’s official.

“This is a great place to work, live and raise a family,” Kane said during a rally. “I want to do my part to make sure it remains a great place and that our future is as bright as ever.”

Congratulations to Kane as he hits the campaign trail!