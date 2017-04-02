WWE NXT Announces Drew Galloway’s Signing, Galloway on Why He’s Here, More (Video)

Share this article:

As noted, former WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) was shown on camera at WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” on Saturday night. WWE has confirmed that he re-signed with the company and will be working the NXT brand.

McIntyre spoke with ESPN after Takeover and said he has his eye on the NXT Title, currently held by Bobby Roode. Drew said:

“Well, the answer’s pretty simple. I’ve won championships all across the world. I’ve helped build brands. So what’s the next logical thing for me to do? It’s to come here and win the NXT title. If that’s not clear enough for everybody, Drew McIntyre has signed with NXT.”

WWE posted this video of Galloway backstage after Takeover. He talks about how he’s grown brands and become a franchise player since leaving WWE before but now he’s back for the next step, the NXT Title.

Below is WWE’s full announcement:

Drew McIntyre officially signs as an NXT Superstar Former WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has returned with his eye locked firmly on the NXT Championship. In the midst of NXT TakeOver: Orlando, rumors instantly began to circulate when the “Sinister Scotsman” was spotted watching the live WWE Network event very closely from his seat in the capacity crowd. But speculation instantly dissipated when McIntyre revealed to ESPN that he has signed as NXT’s newest Superstar. This huge news immediately conjures thoughts of dream showdowns between the hard-hitting McIntyre and the NXT roster’s elite. And judging by the reaction of the NXT Universe when he was shown donning a sly smile in attendance, fans were certainly excited by the prospect of him stepping through the yellow ropes very soon. Stay with WWE.com for more on this developing story, and don’t miss NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on WWE Network.

