WWE NXT Dark Match, NXT to Debut New Theme & Intro, Lana and Nikki Bella Do Media

.@WWE's Nikki Bella & @LanaWWE say @TotalDivas isn't just about drama, it's about empowering women. #TheTrend https://t.co/xfM4vKKNiq pic.twitter.com/mwA6QA7ZZh
— 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) April 5, 2017
- Lana and Nikki Bella were doing media yesterday to promote the return of Total Divas on the E! channel. Above is video from 1010 WINS in New York City with Executive Producer Nikki talking about how the show is more about empowering women. Below is a photo of the two talking to Jim Norton and Sam Roberts:
. @LanaWWE has joined the show! #JimAndSam pic.twitter.com/tHI3ANClvm
— Jim & Sam (@jimandsamshow) April 5, 2017
- The dark match before last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli. Ford and Dawkins are working a “party boys” gimmick and the crowd is way into it. Our correspondent Will Henderson noted that all four talents are definitely improving as this was a decent match. Dawkins ran wild after a hot tag and the finish saw Ford hit a DDT on Moss while Moss was draped over Dawkins’ shoulder.
We noted earlier how there were new NXT graphics on display at Full Sail University. You can see photos of the graphics at this link. NXT also debuted a new theme song and intro video at last night’s tapings. They should be used to kick off the April 12th episode.
