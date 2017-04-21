WWE NXT Dark Match Results, Bayley Training for Title Defense (Video), Noelle Foley

Share this article:

Below is Noelle Foley’s latest YouTube vlog with footage from her trip to Universal Studios for the new Jimmy Fallon “Race Through New York” ride:

The first dark match before Wednesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Jeet Rama squash Max Stardom. Rama was accompanied to the ring by The Singh Brothers, formerly known as The Bollywood Boyz. As noted, they dropped the Bollywood Boyz gimmicks after helping Jinder Mahal become the #1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton on this week’s SmackDown.

The second dark match before the NXT tapings saw Hideo Itami defeat Kona Reeves. Reeves dominated the start of the match and told Itami to “go back to Japan” at one point. Itami slapped him, unleashed a fury of kicks, a corner dropkick and the GTS for the win.

RAW Women’s Champion Bayley is stepping up her training as she prepares to defend against Alexa Bliss at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view in her hometown of San Jose. She posted the following:

New opponents calls for new movements. I never stop learning with @joshyg27’s programming. Second time trying power snatches (70lbs). Then he made me do 90 burpees and 90 power cleans. Love to hate him. Luckily I came home to my first delivery of delicious @doughbardoughnuts protein donuts! Must try. Getting ready for 2x #SmackdownLive Champ @alexa_bliss_wwe_. #raw #getonnit @onnitacademy

