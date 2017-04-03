WWE NXT Superstars Debut on the Post-WrestleMania 33 RAW (Photos, Videos)

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder made their main roster debuts on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando.
The Revival made their debuts by answering an open challenge from The New Day. They went on to defeat Big E and Xavier Woods clean but they did attack Kofi Kingston after the match.
Below are a few shots from the match:
So WHO will answer #TheNewDay's open challenge tonight? A couple of #TopGuys, that's WHO! #TheRevival #RAW @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/mbGBF7L8Ah
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
TOP GUYS IN THE BUILDING!!! @DashWilderWWE and @ScottDawsonWWE are SAYING YEAH to #TheNewDay's open challenge! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZIfIYxEcFa
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@ScottDawsonWWE is ready to show the @WWEUniverse what NO FLIPS, JUST FISTS is all about on the #RAWAfterMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/SqfWs8WgxB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
SHATTER MACHINE!!! #TheRevival is VICTORIOUS in their #RAW debut! @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE #RAWAfterMAnia pic.twitter.com/E4ruTtBFe9
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
The landscape of the #RAW Tag Team Division has just CHANGED as #TheRevival makes a STATEMENT in their #RAW debut! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/pVuO3ihyJI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
