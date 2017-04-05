WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Tye Dillinger SmackDown Fallout Video, Finn Balor

  • This Fallout video from last night’s WWE SmackDown features an emotional Tye Dillinger after making his SmackDown debut with a win over Curt Hawkins. Dillinger says the 15 years of hard work was worth the few minutes he had in front of the crowd in Orlando.

  • WWE NXT will return to Full Sail University later this evening for another round of TV tapings with the fallout from “Takeover: Orlando” and the build to the “Takeover: Chicago” event. Join us for full spoilers later on.

  • Finn Balor tweeted this photo of his newest t-shirt from WWE Shop. Balor returned on Monday’s post-WrestleMania 33 RAW and teamed with Seth Rollins to defeat Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase.

