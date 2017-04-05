WWE Releases Simon Gotch of The Vaudevillains

Share this article:

0 votes

WWE announced today that they have released SmackDown Superstar Simon Gotch of The Vaudevillains.

Below is their announcement:

Simon Gotch released WWE has come to terms on a mutually agreed upon release with Simon Gotch as of today, April 5, 2017. WWE wishes Gotch the best in all his future endeavors.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related