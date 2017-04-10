WWE Ride Along Video for Tonight, The Rock’s New Under Armour Shoes, Paul Bearer

- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW goes off the air. Below is a preview with The Miz and Maryse:
- Today would have been the 63rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer and the 92nd birthday of Angelo Poffo.
The Rock’s new “Delta” shoes from Under Armour are back in stock after selling out in just one day this past week. Rock tweeted the following to a fan and noted that they were the fastest-selling Under Armour shoe of 2017 so far.
