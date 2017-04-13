WWE SmackDown Draws Strong Number for “Superstar Shakeup” Edition

Share this article:

1 vote

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring the end of the “Superstar Shakeup” event, drew 3.105 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.885 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 33 episode. This is also the best SmackDown number for 2017.

SmackDown was #2 in viewership on cable for the night, behind The O’Reilly Factor. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

In comparison, Monday’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of RAW drew 3.429 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.767 million viewers

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers

March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers

April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers

April 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

April 18th Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related