WWE Stars Arrive for WrestleMania, Stephanie McMahon’s Gear for Tonight, Bayley

Share this article:

0 votes

Below is another WrestleMania Diary Entry with RAW Women’s Champion Bayley drawing strength from her fans at WrestleMania 33 Axxess on Saturday:

As noted, Stephanie McMahon will be a part of Triple H’s entrance for his WrestleMania 33 match with Seth Rollins tonight. She tweeted this sneak peek at her gear:

Ready to kick some butt at #WrestleMania tonight! Thank you @LeatherRebels for tricking out my favorite @StuartWeitzman boots! pic.twitter.com/pfToVO98Io — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 2, 2017

WWE posted these videos of The Miz, Maryse, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss arriving for WrestleMania 33 tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related